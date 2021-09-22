Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Wyatt Plattner

Wyatt Plattner is a senior on the Cardinal Mooney High boys golf team. Plattner's round of 70 was the lowest at the Crutchfield/Hawkins Invitational, held Sept. 20 at Sun N' Lake Golf Club in Sebring. The Cougars (304) finished fifth as a team.

When did you start playing golf?

I started playing golf when I was 5 years old. Everyone in my family plays golf so I learned it from them.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the competitiveness of golf. No matter how good you shoot, after a round you're always thinking, 'Man, I could have shot two shots better.' It makes you want to go practice and eliminate those two shots.

What is your best skill?

Right now it is my consistency. I'm not missing a lot. I'm hitting a lot of greens and making a few putts when I need them.

What is your favorite golf memory?

Last December I played in the IMG Academy Junior World Challenge. I shot a 66 in the first round and then went to the beach with my friends. When I got there, they all knew about how well I played. It was really cool to see non-golfers know about the tournament and understand how big a deal that was. (Plattner won the 54-hole event by four strokes.)

What has been your biggest challenge?

Right now my wedges are not as good as I would like them to be, so I'll say those.

What are your goals for this season?

We want to win every event we play and then win state. That's really it.

What is your favorite food?

I love a nice filet mignon. I get it cooked medium rare. You can't go any higher than that.

What is your favorite movie?

It's either 'Lone Survivor' or 'Step Brothers.'

Which superpower would you pick?

I would pick the ability to make every putt I look at.

What are your hobbies?

I like boating, wakeboarding and playing basketball with my friends.

What is the best advice you have received?

Everyone in the golf world always says to only think about your next shot. Don't think too far ahead.

Finish this sentence: Wyatt Plattner is …

… Loud and energetic. I basically never stop talking.