Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Tyler Beasley

Tyler Beasley, a junior at The Out-of-Door Academy, plays on the Thunder's boys basketball team. Beasley scored 14 points in the Thunder's 65-60 road win against Cardinal Mooney High on Jan. 14. Beasley also plays quarterback for the school's football team.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing legitimately in sixth grade. I mean, I would shoot around outside when I was younger, but sixth grade is when I took it seriously. All my friends started playing. We started playing together at The Bridge (Sarasota) all the time.

What is the appeal to you?

The physicality. In football, I played quarterback, so it is a mental game mostly. In basketball, I get to be as physical as I can be, all over the court.

What is your best skill?

My mid-range jump shot. I get good air under me. Not enough to dunk well, but enough to get a good shot.

What is your favorite memory?

Two years ago, we lost to Saint Stephen's Episcopal by one point, and their fans went crazy. This year, we beat them by one point at home, and a lot of our past players were there to watch it. That was great. We all came together to celebrate.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I would say making smart decisions, because I get a little clumsy sometimes when I'm playing basketball. Sometimes I just make bad decisions. Staying under control is something that I think I need to work on improving.

What is your favorite food?

Let's go with steak, cooked medium rare.

What is your dream vacation?

It would be cool to go to Dubai. They are pretty advanced over there.

What is your favorite TV show?

Right now, it is the show "You" on Netflix.

What is the best advice you have received?

Always be there for your teammates. If they are down, pick them up.

Finish this sentence: "Tyler Beasley is …"

… A leader.