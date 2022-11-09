Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Strale Gole

Strale Gole is a senior on the Sarasota High boys soccer team. Gole scored a goal in the Sailors' 4-1 road win over Booker High on Tuesday. The vcitory kicked off the team's 2022 season.

When did you start playing soccer?

When I was around 3 years old. My dad (Darko Gole) taught me. I was born in Serbia. I had seen people playing soccer in the street there and wanted to learn. I just fell in love with it. I moved to Sarasota about five years ago.

What is the appeal to you?

I think my passion stems from my home country. It's a big deal there. I grew up playing it with my friends every single day. When you play, you feel free. It's the best.

What is your best skill?

Scoring goals. I have always played striker. I have always wanted to be the one to score.

What are you working to improve?

Winning. The younger players on this team, I want them to know how it feels to win, how good it feels. I want to help them feel it.

What is your favorite memory?

When I was in eighth grade my soccer team played in our league's championship game. It was tied in the last few minutes and I got a free kick from the halfway line. I shot it top left and it went in. I went crazy. We won the championship.

What are your goals this season?

I want us to win our district tournament and see where we go from there. I think there's good talent on this team. Everyone is dedicated. If we work on our play a bit more, hopefully we will get there.

What is your favorite food?

Buffalo chicken wings are the best.

What is your favorite movie?

I love 'Money Heist' on Netflix.

What is your favorite subject?

I like English a lot because I like reading and writing.

What are your hobbies?

I hang out with my family or my girlfriend or go to the beach.

Which superpower would you pick?

That's a good question. I would want to be able to fly, to be as high as the sky.

What is the best advice you have received?

My dad told me that the soccer field is the same as a war field. You're fighting for the win, for your team and for yourself.

Finish this sentence: "Strale Gole is …"

Passionate. I feel passionate about life and about soccer.