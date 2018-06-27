Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Sophia Hritz

Sophia Hritz is a volleyball player and junior to be at Cardinal Mooney High. She was named to the all-tournament team at AAU Nationals in Kissimmee on June 24, representing the Orlando Tampa Volleyball Association.

When did you start playing volleyball?

In third grade, so eight years ago. My older sister (Hannah Hritz, now at Lander University) played, and I was at the age where I wanted to be exactly like my sister. I also loved to try everything I could, so I tried it.

What is the appeal to you?

The competition. I've always liked playing against other people. I like to win. I've also had my friends play with me. It's like a family.

What is your best skill?

My intensity level is strong. Physically, it's probably playing defense, and intensity helps with that.

What is your favorite memory?

When I was 12, I was playing on a travel team (Boomtown) at the 15- and 16-year old level. I remember one game we only had six players, and I had to play on the front line. I was like 5 feet tall. We ended up winning the game, and people afterwards were asking me, "How old are you?"

What has been your biggest challenge?

Growing. When I turned 14, I started to get taller, and my knees started to hurt. The same thing happened to my sister. It became hard to play. I didn't want to be at practice sometimes because of the pain. Thankfully, over the last year, it has gotten better.

What is your favorite food?

A cheeseburger, some fries and a milkshake. How I get the burger cooked depends on where I am.

What is your favorite TV show?

"The Office."

What is your favorite subject?

Science is interesting, but I'm not very good at it. I want to be a veterinarian I think, so I should probably get good at it.

What is your dream vacation?

These are kind of opposites, but I want to take a cruise to Alaska and also go to Australia somehow. They sound like cool places.

What is your biggest fear?

Getting hurt or getting a disease, like cancer.

What is the best advice you have received?

The only things you can control are your attitude and effort. I forget that sometimes. My mom (Sally Hritz) says it a lot, and it's true.

Finish this sentence: "Sophia Hritz is ... "

... The rawest female alive (laughs). Because I am, I think. I'm the best.