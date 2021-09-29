Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Savannah Yoder

Savannah Yoder is a senior volleyball setter on the Sarasota Christian volleyball team. Yoder had 42 assists and six kills in the Blazers’ 3-1 win against The Out-of-Door Academy on Tuesday.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started playing volleyball when I was in fifth grade. I didn’t really play sports before that. I decided I wanted to play something and I tried volleyball and that was that.

What is the appeal to you?

I just like being on the court with my teammates. I have played with them for so long. We’re a close group.

What is your best skill?

I would say that serving is my best skill. That is something that I’ve always been good at doing.

What are you working on?

I have been working on running more plays when we have control of the ball, especially mixed plays, when two people are going to the net at the same time.

What is your favorite memory?

I like going to tournaments on the road. I play club volleyball with Florida Performance Volleyball. We have played tournaments in Orlando and those are always a lot of fun.

What is your favorite food?

It's probably anything from Chick-fil-A.

What is your favorite movies?

I love the whole “Harry Potter” series.

What is your favorite school subject?

I like history a lot. I like learning about things that happened in the past.

Which superpower would you pick?

I think I would pick invisibility. I would just use it to have fun. I could walk around anywhere and go unnoticed.

What is the best advice you have received?

For volleyball, it is to watch for different set-ups. When you’re hitting, see if there is no blocking on the other side of the court. That is something I always think about.

Finish this sentence: “Savannah Yoder is …”

… Shy. (Laughs.)