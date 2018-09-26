Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Sam Koscho

Sam Koscho is a senior wide receiver and free safety on the Cardinal Mooney football team. Koscho, who will play for Dartmouth College next season, had seven catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns, plus 14 total tackles and a forced fumble Sept. 21 in the Cougars' 28-6 win against Lemon Bay High.

When did you start playing football?

I've played flag since I was in kindergarten, but I started playing tackle when I was 12. My dad (Sean Koscho) played at Harvard University. I've always looked up to him for that.

What is the appeal to you?

The competitive nature of the game. The physicality. You have to get your anger out somehow (laughs). Also the level of commitment and effort it takes. It's not comparable to anything else you do in your day-to-day life.

What is your best skill?

Recognition. That's the most important thing. If you can't see what's happening on the field well, you can't make plays. That goes for offense and defense.

Do you have a preferred side of the ball to play?

I love both. Before this year I've only played defense, but to me, as long as you're making a difference it doesn't matter how.

What is your favorite memory?

Last year against St. Petersburg Catholic (a 35-0 Cougars win), I ran the alley from about 20 yards away and cracked a kid. I had college coaches talk to me about that play specifically, which was pretty interesting.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My size. (Koscho is 5-foot-10.) I've always been smaller than most kids I play. That's a struggle. And coach (Drew) Lascari leaving after last year, even though it was for a great opportunity at Rutgers University. That was tough for the whole team. Luckily, coach (Paul) Maechtle was already on staff here, so we knew what to expect from him. That made the transition easier.

What is your favorite food?

Steak and risotto, with the steak cooked medium rare.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Anywhere in Europe. I've never been over there.

What is your favorite subject?

History. It's interesting to see how the past affects the future and what family members have gone through.

What is the best advice you have received?

There's nothing you can control besides your attitude and effort, as my dad says.

Finish this sentence: "Sam Koscho is ... "

... A hard-working student athlete. I know the importance being great on the field and also how academics play a role in the rest of your life.