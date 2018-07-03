Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Robbie Peterson

Robbie Peterson is a rising senior football player at Sarasota High. The cornerback/wide receiver has received a scholarship offer from the University of Southern Mississippi.

When did you start playing football?

When I was 6 years old. I played for the Iroquois team of the Ringing Redskins. I wanted to do it. I've always had a passion for the game.

What is the appeal to you?

I just have fun out there. Also, my mom (Shaquanta Colston) helped me get started in it, so I might as well finish it for her.

What is your best skill?

Quickness. I'm not the fastest guy, but I've got the speed to play corner and I flip my hips well. My length keeps me there (Peterson is 6-foot-1).

What is your favorite memory?

I was playing with the Sarasota Seminoles when I was 13, and I was the quarterback. I had a 50-yard touchdown run. I loved being able to run or throw at any time. At cornerback, you don't get the ball very often. You have to go get it if you want it.

What was your biggest challenge?

Tackling big running backs, and the wide receiver from Venice High last year (Jaivon Heiligh, now at Coastal Carolina University). There are no better wide receivers than him.

What was getting your first offer like?

It was very exciting. One of the Southern Miss coaches called me and Charles (Ward) into the office and offered us at the same time. I wasn't expecting it at all.

What is your favorite food?

Pepperoni pizza. I like it from Blaze Pizza, especially.

What is your favorite movie?

The "Fast and Furious" franchise.

What would you do with unlimited money?

I'd get out of Sarasota and travel the world. I'd also buy my mom a house, help the family as much as I could.

What is your biggest fear?

Heights, like looking over the edge of things. I hate it.

What is the best advice you have received?

Work out on your own, not just with the team. Go to a park and practice. At the end of the day, you've only got yourself. Be the best you can be and don't settle for average.

Finish this sentence: "Robbie Peterson is ... "

A great athlete (laughs). I can play all the skill positions. Well, I've never played running back but I'd try it. I'm good at everything I try, you can't go wrong.