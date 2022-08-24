Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Rachel Chambers

Rachel Chambers is a 50-year-old Sarasota triathlete and was the first female finisher and 12th overall (1:01:56) out of 226 participants at the 2022 Top Gun Triathlon held Aug. 6 in St. Petersburg.

When did you start competing in triathlon?

You know, I just turned 50 and I ran my first triathlon 25 years ago, so I have been doing it for half my life now. I started as a runner in junior high and high school in Noblesville, Indiana. Then I attended Indiana University in Bloomington and would bike around campus there. Then I moved here and met my husband (Tom Chambers) 26 years ago. He was a triathlete, so I went to one of his races and loved the energy of it. It was so positive. I wanted to compete in it myself so I worked on my swimming. The first triathlon I ever ran was the Clermont sprint triathlon a year later.

What is the appeal to you?

The positive energy is a big part of it, but I also love the variety of training you get. Not every day is the same. You're moving between the pool and the track and your bike. I like to train consistently and train hard and if I was a single-sport athlete, I wouldn't be able to do that. You get overuse injuries because you are using the same motions and muscles every day. So I'm adaptable. I like switching it up.

What is your favorite leg of the triathlon?

I don't know if I have one any more. In the beginning, I couldn't wait to run. Then it was the bike. Now I love the swim just as much. And, you know, a triathlon is more than just running, biking and swimming. There's the transitions, too, and that's where I really shine. You have to move fast. Some people sit around on buckets and take their time putting on their socks. Not me.

What makes for a good transition?

Rehearsing is important. My husband is an amazing supporter and he will help me research the course and find out where we swim in and out, bike in and out, etc. Knowing your spots is important. Also, at the Fort De Soto race (Top Gun Triathlon), there were so many bikes. I wanted a way to see where my bike was, but if you put something on the back of your bike to mark it, the officials will take it away. So I put some baby powder on the concrete next to my bike. Some of the other people there said, 'Oh, that's a good idea!'

What is your favorite memory?

I have been doing Ironmans and World Championships for years. I have had my professional license and qualified for Team USA as an Elite. When that happens, Team USA will pay for you to compete in international races. It's a six-woman team. All of those races were major highlights for me. I've raced in places like Spain and France. The level of competition is high but the races are so exciting. Those are great memories. And they help me appreciate age-group races now. They're still intense, but they emphasize the fun factor and the joy of it.

What is your favorite food?

I have been making these "superhero muffins." They're packed with goodies and taste great. They're from a cookbook called "Run Fast. Eat Slow." I also like to make a West African peanut stew where you make a peanut curry sauce and use browned, organic chicken and all these good veggies cooked tender.

What are your hobbies?

I like to read. I buy books online but I also like to go to the library and get five or six at a time. I love to travel with my husband. We also go "urban hiking," so we'll go up to the Tampa Riverwalk and walk two miles, get lunch, then walk back. We go to Cinebistro to see movies as well. We're going to see the new "Top Gun" movie this afternoon (Aug. 23).

What is your favorite TV show?

I'll tell you, since day one, we have watched every episode of "Survivor" together. It's been 21 years now. We give it our undivided attention.

What is the best advice you have received?

To not take things personally. Know who you are and be the best version of yourself. And be confident. There's a saying in triathlon, 'Act as if.' You need to act as if you're going to be the winner of the race. Negativity takes the joy away.

Finish this sentence: "Rachel Chambers is …"

Adaptable, consistent and seeking joy.