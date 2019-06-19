Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Olivia Lockhart

Olivia Lockhart, 10, is a pitcher and utility player on Sarasota Little League's Sarasota American All-Star baseball team, 8-9-10 division. Lockhart threw three innings, allowing one run, and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored June 18 in the team's 11-1 win against Venice All-Stars in the District 16 tournament.

When did you start playing baseball?

Seven years ago. My brother (Collin Lockhart) started playing and I wanted to play, too. He's on the 10-11-12 Sarasota American All-Star team now.

What is the appeal to you?

I love sliding into a base. You get dirty. It's perfect. More laundry for Mom and Dad.

What is your best skill?

I am good at running the bases. I am also versatile and can play a lot of positions, and my coaches say I have a great attitude.

What is your favorite memory?

It was not when I was playing, but I went to a Baltimore Orioles spring training game on my 10th birthday and one of the players threw a ball to me, and I caught it like this. (Lockhart extends her arm up and backward.) It was cool.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Hitting. It is hard to hit a round ball with a round bat.

What is your favorite food?

Pizza. I just like cheese on it.

What is your favorite movie?

"Home Alone 3." It is so funny. All of the Home Alone movies are funny.

Which superpower would you pick?

Super speed. I want powerful speed like The Flash.

What is your favorite class in school?

Lunchtime. You get to eat food. It's the best part of the day.

What is the best advice you have received?

Never let the fear of striking out get in your way of playing the game. That's a quote but I forget who said it. (It it widely attributed to Babe Ruth.)

Finish this sentence: "Olivia Lockhart is ... "

... A 10-year-old.