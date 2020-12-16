Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Olivia Davis

Olivia Davis is a sophomore on the Cardinal Mooney High girls basketball team. Davis leads the Cougars with 17.1 points a game through eight games.

When did you start playing basketball?

I was 4 when I started playing basketball. There was no real reason for it. No one in my family had played before. It was just like, '[I] might as well try it.' I was the only girl on a boys team. I fell in love with it early. I saw myself having a lot of success in it, so I stuck with it. I knew if I kept working hard, I would do well.

What is the appeal to you?

The whole energy around basketball brings me a lot of joy and happiness. Being with my teammates, my girls, every day. It's comforting. They're my family. I love being in the gym with them all the time.

What is your best skill?

I would say my basketball IQ and my talking. I feel like I bring a lot of energy to the table. When there are some negative vibes, I try to get my girls all together and bring the positivity up.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Being the shortest person on the court all the time. (Davis is 5-foot-6.) I have had to fight. I always say it's heart over height. I'm not going to get any taller, so I have to play it to my advantage and work on the little things.

What is your favorite memory?

I hit a game-winning shot this season with my travel ball team. It was at a tournament this summer in Alabama. It made me feel good after coming back from my injury (torn ACL). It was a big confidence boost.

What is your favorite food?

Chicken. All kinds of chicken.

What is your favorite movie?

Hoosiers. I'm from Indianapolis, so I grew up watching that all the time.

What hobbies do you have?

I play lacrosse, and I'm big into drawing.

Which superpower would you pick?

Reading minds. I would love to know what people are thinking or what I can improve on.

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay true to yourself and give it all you've got, 24/7.

Finish this sentence: "Olivia Davis is …"

… A competitor. I always want to win.