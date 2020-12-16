Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Olivia Davis

The Cardinal Mooney guard talks favorite memories and her biggest challenge.
Olivia Davis is a sophomore on the Cardinal Mooney High girls basketball team. Davis leads the Cougars with 17.1 points a game through eight games.
When did you start playing basketball?
I was 4 when I started playing basketball. There was no real reason for it. No one in my family had played before. It was just like, '[I] might as well try it.' I was the only girl on a boys team. I fell in love with it early. I saw myself having a lot of success in it, so I stuck with it. I knew if I kept working hard, I would do well.
What is the appeal to you?
The whole energy around basketball brings me a lot of joy and happiness. Being with my teammates, my girls, every day. It's comforting. They're my family. I love being in the gym with them all the time.
What is your best skill?
I would say my basketball IQ and my talking. I feel like I bring a lot of energy to the table. When there are some negative vibes, I try to get my girls all together and bring the positivity up.
What has been your biggest challenge?
Being the shortest person on the court all the time. (Davis is 5-foot-6.) I have had to fight. I always say it's heart over height. I'm not going to get any taller, so I have to play it to my advantage and work on the little things.
What is your favorite memory?
I hit a game-winning shot this season with my travel ball team. It was at a tournament this summer in Alabama. It made me feel good after coming back from my injury (torn ACL). It was a big confidence boost.
What is your favorite food?
Chicken. All kinds of chicken.
What is your favorite movie?
Hoosiers. I'm from Indianapolis, so I grew up watching that all the time.
What hobbies do you have?
I play lacrosse, and I'm big into drawing.
Which superpower would you pick?
Reading minds. I would love to know what people are thinking or what I can improve on.
What is the best advice you have received?
Stay true to yourself and give it all you've got, 24/7.
Finish this sentence: "Olivia Davis is …"
… A competitor. I always want to win.