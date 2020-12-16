 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 3 hours ago

Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Olivia Davis

Share
The Cardinal Mooney guard talks favorite memories and her biggest challenge.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Olivia Davis is a sophomore on the Cardinal Mooney High girls basketball team. Davis leads the Cougars with 17.1 points a game through eight games. 

When did you start playing basketball?

I was 4 when I started playing basketball. There was no real reason for it. No one in my family had played before. It was just like, '[I] might as well try it.' I was the only girl on a boys team. I fell in love with it early. I saw myself having a lot of success in it, so I stuck with it. I knew if I kept working hard, I would do well. 

What is the appeal to you?

The whole energy around basketball brings me a lot of joy and happiness. Being with my teammates, my girls, every day. It's comforting. They're my family. I love being in the gym with them all the time. 

What is your best skill?

I would say my basketball IQ and my talking. I feel like I bring a lot of energy to the table. When there are some negative vibes,  I try to get my girls all together and bring the positivity up. 

What has been your biggest challenge?

Being the shortest person on the court all the time. (Davis is 5-foot-6.) I have had to fight. I always say it's heart over height. I'm not going to get any taller, so I have to play it to my advantage and work on the little things. 

What is your favorite memory?

I hit a game-winning shot this season with my travel ball team. It was at a tournament this summer in Alabama. It made me feel good after coming back from my injury (torn ACL). It was a big confidence boost. 

What is your favorite food?

Chicken. All kinds of chicken. 

What is your favorite movie?

Hoosiers. I'm from Indianapolis, so I grew up watching that all the time. 

What hobbies do you have?

I play lacrosse, and I'm big into drawing. 

Which superpower would you pick?

Reading minds. I would love to know what people are thinking or what I can improve on. 

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay true to yourself and give it all you've got, 24/7. 

Finish this sentence: "Olivia Davis is …"

… A competitor. I always want to win. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement