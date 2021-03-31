Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Michelle DiPuma

Michelle DiPuma is a junior shortstop on Riverview High's softball team. DiPuma drove in the game-winning run on March 30 in the Rams' 4-3, 10-inning win against Braden River High. DiPuma hit a home run earlier in the game.

When did you start playing softball?

I started playing softball when I was 8. I started with Miss Sarasota Softball in the Mini Minors division, which is coach pitch. I was always interested in baseball and softball because my parents (Gloria and Joe DiPuma) both played, and my brother (Michael DiPuma) played baseball.

What is the appeal to you?

I love that softball is so fast-paced. I'm always on my toes, and I get to use my brain to think about situations before they happen. I love developing my techniques. It is something I put a lot of effort into and I love to see my results on the field.

What is your best skill?

It's my hitting. I spend a lot of time on that. I'm hitting five days a week, every single week. It's my favorite thing to do. My goal is to get on base as much as possible, so that means line drives and base hits. I work on situational hitting as well, because that becomes useful in tight games like [March 30 against Braden River High].

What is your favorite memory?

My first home run. It was on the home Miss Sarasota Softball fields. I was in 12U at the time. It was a clutch game. My team was down by two, so my home run cut it to one. We ended up winning in extra innings.

What are you working to improve?

I believe that everything can be improved on, always. I'm working on my fielding, getting more range. Even my hitting, by hitting balls on the outside corner and other spots.

What are your goals for the season?

Keeping up our winning record [10-6 as of March 30] is important. That's something everyone on our team wants. I also personally want to get my batting average higher, as well as continuing to play with passion.

What is your favorite food?

I love fajitas. Chicken fajitas. Guacamole is my main [topping], but I'll add lettuce and cheese, too.

What is your favorite movie?

'The Sandlot.'

Which superpower would you pick?

Invisibility. I'd use it to sneak around and listen to people's conversations. I think that would be fun. I'm a little bit snoopy.

What is the best advice you have received?

Keep things simple. I'm naturally a thinker, so when I dumb things down I tend to do better and have more fun.

Finish this sentence: Michelle DiPuma is …

… Energetic. I'm a very hype person. I like to make sure my teammates and I are excited during each game.