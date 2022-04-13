Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Michael Kipley

Michael Kipley is a sophomore on the Cardinal Mooney High boys lacrosse team. Mooney head Coach Derek Wagner said Kipley, a midfielder, is a strong two-way player for the Cougars, who will play in the Class 1A District 11 district championship game against Saint Stephen's Episcopal at 7 p.m. April 14.

When did you start playing lacrosse?

I started playing in about third grade. I was playing football at the time and I saw a bunch of kids playing lacrosse and I thought, 'What is that? That looks fun.' So I tried it out. Plus I wasn't very good at football.

What is the appeal to you?

It is so fast paced. Swings can happen at any time. I love that pace and how much of a team sport it is.

What is your best skill?

I would say my best skill is my I.Q. I always know what's going on and how to help my teammates. I can see the field well.

What have you been working to improve?

Mostly my size. I have been trying to get bigger in the weight room and get faster as well.

What is your favorite memory?

In the summer of 2019 I was playing for the Georgia Tigers Elite (GATE) travel team. We played a big tournament out in Denver. We were just some Florida boys and Georgia boys. We only had one substitute. We played the West Coast Starz in the championship game and we destroyed them. That was a great experience.

What are your goals?

As a team we want to make it as far as we can go, all the way to states. We just need to keep playing how we have been playing and keep our mindset right and play for our seniors.

What is your favorite food?

I love fried catfish.

What is your favorite TV show?

I have been watching a lot of 'Criminal Minds.' I don't know if I can say that's my favorite because I watch a lot of TV, but it's the one I have been watching the most lately for sure.

Which super power would you pick?

I would pick teleportation so I could get to places easier. I hate sitting in traffic.

What is the best advice you have received?

Just give effort. That's really simple but I have had so many coaches tell me that. And it applies to everything. If you give effort in school it will pay off.

Finish this sentence: Michael Kipley is …

Fun. Nothing bothers me too much, and I always try to have a good time.