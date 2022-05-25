Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Massimo Murdocca

Massimo Murdocca, 12, is a Sarasota Little Leaguer. Murdocca pitched five and 2/3 scoreless innings as his team, Rugs as Art, won the league's Majors-level championship game over Schipani, Norman & McLain PA. Murdocca was also named to the Sarasota National 10-11-12 All-Stars team.

When did you start playing baseball?

I started playing when I was 5 years old. I think I just saw it and wanted to try it. I liked it right away.

What is the appeal to you now?

I don't know why I like it, really. It is just fun to play.

What is your best skill?

I like hitting a lot. I think that is my best skill. I hit for a high average.

What have you been working to improve?

I have been working hard on my pitching. I'm alright at it but I am getting better. I throw a (four-seam) fastball, a curveball, a slider, a changeup and a two-seam fastball. My four-seam fastball is my favorite to throw.

What is your favorite memory?

I hit my first home run this spring in a travel ball tournament at Braden River Little League. I got into a full count and the pitcher threw me one right down the middle and I hit it out of the park. The next at-bat I hit a home run again, and the next at-bat I doubled, and the next at-bat I hit another home run.

What are your baseball goals?

I want to get a college scholarship someday. I hope it is to a Division I school but if I get drafted out of high school I might just stick with that.

What is your favorite food?

It is probably spaghetti and meatballs.

What is your favorite TV show?

I don't really have one. When I have free time I'm usually playing Wiffle ball with my friends or something outside.

What is your favorite school subject?

I like science because I like learning about the world and how everything works.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to fly so I could go wherever I wanted.

What is the best advice you have received?

See the ball, hit the ball. Nothing can happen (offensively) if you don't make contact first.

Finish this sentence: "Massimo Murdocca is … "

Happy and motivated. I am focused on my goals.