Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Madison Smithers

Madison Smithers is a sophomore guard on the Cardinal Mooney High girls basketball team. She has been one of the Cougars' offensive leaders all season, including scoring 21 points in the Cougars' 53-35 road win against Bradenton Christian on Jan. 17.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started when I was in fourth grade. I would play at the Sarasota YMCA. I played soccer before that, but I didn't like it, so I switched. My parents (Josh and Natalie Smithers) both played basketball, so it made sense to try it.

What is the appeal to you?

I just like competing. I like when I am able to be aggressive. Having your team there to support you is great. Plus, unlike soccer, it is indoors. (Laughs.) It's not as hard, that way.

What is your best skill?

I think my best skill is my mid-range jump shot. I work on it a lot during practice. I have also changed my shot a few times. I'm still trying to make it better.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Handling my emotions. I have been trying not to get too frustrated or upset on the court but sometimes I get in my own head.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Well, the past few games we have played well. I think we can make a deep run in the playoffs if we play like this. I don't know a specific round. I just want us to play as well as we can for as long as we can.

What is your favorite show?

I just watched "You" on Netflix. I liked that a lot.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Hawaii, because it is hot and pretty and has good beaches.

Which superpower would you pick?

Flying, because I could skip traffic.

What is the best advice you have received?

Trust the process. Things may be hard now, but if you follows your goals and your vision, you will get there.

Finish this sentence: "Madison Smithers is …"

… A work in progress.