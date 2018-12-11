Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Madison Smithers

Madison Smithers is a freshman guard on the Cardinal Mooney High girls basketball team. Smithers scored 24 points on Dec. 6 in the Cougars' 52-31 win against Clearwater Central Catholic and 13 points on Dec. 11 in the team's 51-28 win against Sarasota Christian.

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was in 4th grade. I played soccer before that, but I didn't like soccer anymore, so I switched.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the intensity and competition of it. I like being aggressive.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

I used to play in the I Can Basketball Academy, and at halftime of the games, the guy who ran it, Tommy Brown (former Harlem Globetrotter), would do drills with us and keep u motivated. It was so fun.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Being in my own head sometimes. It can take me out of the game. I am also hard on myself.

What are your goals for the season?

I want us to win at least 15 games. That would be a big improvement over last season (3-18). Then I was us to do well in the district playoffs.

What is your favorite food?

Cheese pizza.

What is your favorite TV show?

I have been watching 'Gossip Girl.' I'm late to it, but it's good.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Hawaii.

What is the best advice you have received?

Trust the process. If you do, you will get where you want to be eventually.

Finish this sentence: "Madison Smithers is ... "

... A team player. I don't want it (success) all for me. I want to share it with my team.