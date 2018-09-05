Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Madison Brown

Madison Brown is a junior who plays the libero position on the Cardinal Mooney High volleyball team. She had 18 digs and two aces in the Cougars' 3-1 win against Clearwater Central Catholic High on Sept. 4.

When did you start playing volleyball?

In fourth grade at Incarnation Catholic School. I used to play tennis, but it was so individual. I like playing on a team.

What is the appeal to you now?

This team is the best I've ever been with, these girls are my best friends. Plus, volleyball keeps you in shape and it can help you get into college. And it's fun (laughs).

What is your best skill?

Just playing defense. Receiving balls hit against us and passing them.

What is your favorite memory?

This is a sad and happy memory, but playing Venice High on Aug. 22. (Venice High is ranked eighth nationally by MaxPreps as of Sept. 6.) We lost 3-1 (24-26, 25-14, 27-25, 30-28), but it was the best we have ever played as a team. We all cried afterwards. We played our hearts out.

What was your biggest challenge?

Being pushed so hard. Our coaches (Chad Sutton) challenge our team because he wants us to get better. You can't take it personally.

What are your goals for the rest of the year?

I'd like to have the highest defense and serving stats possible. As a team, we want to have the highest GPA of the fall sports teams here and then win states.

What is your favorite food?

Plain brownies.

What is your favorite movie?

I really like both "Mamma Mia" and "Grease." They're my family's thing.

What is your favorite subject?

History. I like the facts and knowing how the United States came together.

What is your biggest fear?

Sharks (laughs).

What is the best advice you have received?

Take care of yourself. Think of yourself highly.

Finish this sentence: "Madison Brown is ... "

... A confident, athletic, bright, caring girl.