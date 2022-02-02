Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Luke Spycher

Luke Spycher is a senior midfielder on the Riverview High boys soccer team. Spycher scored a goal Feb. 1 in the Rams' 4-0 home win against Venice High. The game was part of the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A, District 8 tournament. The Rams will host Gulf Coast High in the district championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

When did you start playing soccer?

I started playing club soccer when I was 7 years old. That's when it became serious. But I had been playing the game for fun since I was much younger. Ever since I can remember. It's a cultural thing. I was born in Switzerland, and everyone plays soccer there. We call it football. I moved to Canada when I was 7 and then moved here when I was 14.

What is the appeal to you?

I think it is the emotions of it. There is just something about being part of a team and playing together that is nice. It's almost tough to explain in words.

What is your best skill?

I think my best skill is probably my vision. I like to look around and find players tactically. I'm not too bad. I try to make things work even when they normally would not.

What have you been working to improve?

Definitely my emotions. Like I said before, (soccer) is a sport with many emotions. If you let them take control of your game, it can end badly. You always have to be in control of yourself.

What is your favorite memory?

Last year, my junior year, we were playing Newsome High. One of the seniors I looked up to, Lucas (Goncalves) — he was a pillar of our team in the midfield — sent a nice pass over to me and I chipped it over the keeper. It was just a smooth, clean goal. That's one of my favorite memories for sure.

What is your favorite food?

I really like sushi.

What is your favorite TV show?

I enjoy anime a lot. I think my favorite is 'Naruto.'

What are your hobbies?

I enjoy gaming every now and then. I spend a lot of time thinking. I am an imaginative person. I like to be in my head thinking about things. So a lot of the time I will be in my bed just thinking about the future and about my game, things like that. I guess I am fairly boring, actually. (Laughs.)

What is the best advice you have received?

My coaches once told me I need to be like a goldfish. I took it as an insult at first until they explained that goldfish don't have long memories. I needed to stop thinking so much and just play the game. Playing on instinct helps me a lot.

Finish this sentence: "Luke Spycher is …"

So normal, it's odd.