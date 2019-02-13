Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Katy Dean

Katy Dean is a junior on the Riverview High girls basketball team. The 5-foot-5 Dean scored a team-high 12 points Feb. 5 in the Rams' 36-27 district semifinal win against (Hillsborough) Riverview High.

When did you start playing basketball?

Seven years ago, with recreation league teams. The sport ran in my family, and I had some friends who played. They all convinced me to try it and it stuck. I also did gymnastics when I was in elementary school and played volleyball in middle school.

What is the appeal to you?

I like to show my hustle. That is something I have always had. Plus, team sports are fun.

What is your best skill?

My defense and hustle. Getting defensive stops as a team builds us up. It makes us want to go on a run on the other end.

What is your favorite memory?

My sophomore year, we won a tournament at Disney in Orlando, and that was fun. That was one of the only championships I have been part of at Riverview, so it stands out.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Keeping mentally strong. When we are down and have to try to come back, it can be tough. You have to talk to your teammates and tell them it will be OK, and vice versa.

What is your favorite food?

Pasta. All of it. (Laughs.)

What is your favorite TV show/movie?

Well, "Gossip Girl" is my favorite show, and "The Breakfast Club" is probably my favorite movie, or one of them. There are so many.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Barcelona. I loved "Cheetah Girls 2" when I was little, and that is where the movie takes place. I have wanted to go ever since.

What is your biggest fear?

Being alone, when I'm older and an adult.

What is the best advice you have received?

My mom (Ann Dean) always tell me, "Don't quit before the miracle." If you are losing, don't give up. It gets better.

Finish this sentence: "Katy Dean is ... "

... A hard worker. I always put 100% into everything I do.