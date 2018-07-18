Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Johnny Dawson

Johnny Dawson is a rising senior middle linebacker at Riverview High. He received his first collegiate offer, from Stetson University, on July 6.

When did you start playing football?

When I was 5. I skipped flag and went straight to tackle. My dad (Zepharin Williams) didn't want me playing flag.

What is the appeal to you?

I like that it's a physical game. I've always been physical. I was wrestling before I played football. Not officially, but with family. I've just stuck with football forever.

What is your best skill?

Being able to coach up everyone around me. If we get scored on, I'm the best person to get everyone up and tell them, 'It's OK, we've got another drive. We have to get back out there.'

What is your favorite football memory?

Beating Manatee High (37-33) on their home field two seasons ago. We broke their win streak against us (11 games). That was probably my favorite feeling ever (laughs).

What has been your biggest challenge?

I don't really know, to be honest. Football's never easy, but I haven't dealt with any big injuries in high school yet or anything.

What was your reaction to the Stetson offer?

It was shocking. I got called into the office, and I was confused. Then Stetson coaches told me about the offer and said they know there's many more to come because they talked with other schools, and they wanted to offer me first. It was great.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Los Angeles. I like the city life. I'm big into YouTube, and it seems like that's where everybody is. I've been to New York City and other places, so Los Angeles is where I want to go next.

What is your favorite subject?

I'll say English. I love reading. There are so many different genres. It's something to take your mind off football. It's just fun. My favorite book is "The Outsiders." It's a classic.

What is your biggest fear?

This one's weird. My biggest animal fear is frogs. I hate frogs, completely. I don't know why, they're just weird. I hate them more than snakes and spiders.

What is the best piece of advice you received?

It's the cliche one, but it's "Your time will come." For everyone who thinks, 'Oh, I need to switch schools, I'm not getting playing time,' that's what I was thinking. My sophomore year I had to sit behind a senior all season. I was on the verge of switching schools until my coaches told me my time was coming. I stayed, and now I'm here.

Finish this sentence: Johnny Dawson is ...

... The best linebacker in Florida. Because I am. That's it (laughs).