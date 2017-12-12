Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Johnnie Williams IV

Johnnie Williams IV, is a boys basketball junior at Booker High. Williams IV scored 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds Dec. 5 in the Tornadoes' 90-80 win against Venice High.

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was 3 years old. My mom (Tangala Dawson) basically put me in it. Everyone in my family played around the house, so I was used to it.

What is the appeal of basketball to you?

To be honest, I'm mad most of the time. It's a great way to let out some anger.

What is your best skill?

Dunking the ball. I like the tomahawk because I can put a lot of emotion into it.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

My freshman year, on junior varsity, I got my first dunk. The whole environment was crazy. People were going berserk. It was the best moment.

What is your biggest improvement this season?

The fact that I can score with less shots. My shot got way better and my (basketball) IQ got way better. That's all I needed because I could basically do everything already. I just needed to get smarter on the court.

What goals do you have for yourself and your team?

Like every high school team, we want to win the state championship. Last year, I came up short in player of the year voting, so I'm trying to win that, too.

What is your dream vacation?

I would gather all my friends and family, even associates, and take us all to Hawaii. Somewhere we can all relax and have fun.

What is a random fact about you most others don't know?

I tend to record myself. In this group chat with my friends, I'll record myself dancing in my pajamas and stuff. Just being a little maniac.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

When times get rough, keep pushing. That affected me throughout my life. Everybody has rough times. You have to keep pushing to get through it.

Finish this sentence: "Johnnie Williams IV is ... "

... A humble and great young man. I was going to say something like 'the best in the area,' but I don't want to sound cocky because I'm not cocky. I'm just ready to play, that's all.