Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jayden Cray

Jayden Cray is a rising senior linebacker on the Riverview High football team. He received an offer from Appalachian State on June 5.

When did you start playing football?

When I was 6 years old. My big brother (2019 Riverview graduate Jamaris Palmore) played football. I watched him play and it made me want to try it, too.

What is the appeal to you?

I love everything about the game. Every time I watch it makes me want to play. Every time I play I never want the game to end.

What is your best skill?

Reading what the other team is going to do on a play.

What is your favorite memory?

In fourth grade I played for the Mohawk team of the Sarasota Ringling Redskins. We won the championship that year. It was the first time I had ever won something like that. Those were fun times. It felt good.

What are your goals for the upcoming season?

Get back to the playoffs. Beat all our (local) rivals. We took a step last year. Now we need to take another and reach the state championship. (Riverview reached the state semifinals in 2018-2019.)

What was your reaction to receiving scholarship offers? (Cray's first offer was from Mercer.)

It was that I can start taking this seriously. It was more motivation. I knew I was good enough to get to the next level.

What is your favorite food?

Can I say a dessert? I love sweet potato pie.

What is your favorite TV show?

"Family Guy." When I was little, it was "Spongebob Squarepants."

What is your dream vacation spot?

I have not thought about a specific place much but I would love to travel the world someday.

Which superpower would you pick?

Super speed. You could run out of any situation and dominate on the field.

What is the best advice you have received?

Always keep your head up. Know what you want and keep going until you get it.

Finish this sentence: "Jayden Cray is ... "

... A good football player.