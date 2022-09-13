Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jaden Judge

Jaden Judge is a junior on the Sarasota High football team. Judge, a running back, gained 146 total yards and scored a touchdown Sept. 9 in the Sailors' 28-21 win against Booker High. The Sailors (2-1) will host Palmetto High (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

When did you start playing football?

I started when I was 8 in Mighty Mite (Pop Warner) ball. I always wanted to play it. I had seen it on TV and in person and thought it looked fun.

What is the appeal to you?

It's just fun to play. It's an 'away zone' that you can go to and just have fun. You can take your mind off things and play.

What is your best skill?

My running style. I'm not a regular running back. I can be calm and patient or I can be aggressive. I pick and choose how I run based on the play.

What have you been working to improve?

My inventory. The moves I have in my bag. I want to get as many as I can. I have also been working on my hands, catching the ball out of the backfield.

What is your favorite memory?

When I was younger I played youth football with the Manatee Mustangs. In my first game with them I touched the ball five times and scored five touchdowns against the Palmetto Trojans.

What are your goals for this season?

I don't have a specific stat I want to get. I just want to get as much as the Lord allows me to get. I just have to play my game and see what happens.

What's the vibe around the Sailors this season?

I think people are happy with how we're playing. We're 2-1. Obviously that's not the desired goal. We'd rather be 3-0. But we're doing what we do and getting better as we go.

What is your favorite food?

I like a lot of Asian foods as well as spaghetti.

What is your favorite TV show?

I watch the 85 South Show a lot. It's a comedy talk show. It has me laughing every time I watch.

Which superpower would you pick?

I'd probably pick a random one, like being able to charge a phone anytime I want. My phone is always dying.

What are your hobbies?

I make designs. Eventually I want to start an apparel business in addition to playing football, stuff you can wear on the field. So I make designs for apparel and I am saving them for when I'm able to start the business.

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay humble, but be a beast. And hard work pays off.

Finish this sentence: "Jaden Judge is …"

Spontaneous. I'm a wild guy, I guess.