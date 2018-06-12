Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jacques Bristol

Jacques Bristol is a senior-to-be defensive lineman on the Booker High football team. He received his first collegiate offer from the University of Southern Mississippi on June 1.

When did you start playing football?

When I was 6. I just felt the rhythm of it, I guess. My cousin (Abe Brown) played at the University of Louisville.

What is the appeal to you?

Lots of things. I like to be active. I’m always doing something. I also like contact, that’s why I play defense (laughs). It’s just the sport for me.

What is your best skill?

I’m a heavy dude (295 pounds), but I’m real quick. I move laterally well.

What is your favorite memory?

I played for the Sarasota Seminoles when I was 11. One game, a teammate of mine got crackback blocked (running toward the middle of the field and hitting a defender from the side) hard. The next play was a kick return, and I caught two dudes with the same block. I hit one into the other. It felt good.

How did it feel to get your first offer?

I was very excited to hear the news. I’m trying to stay humble though, and hitting the weight room so I can get more of them.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

Being a role model to the younger players. I’m trying to be a leader. I might as well, since I’m a loud guy anyway (laughs). People look up to me. I think if I step up, we can go far next season.

What is your favorite movie?

All the “Fast and Furious” movies. They’re nice.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to France. My name’s Jacques, which is French, so I want to go there and learn the culture.

What is your biggest fear?

Losing one of my close family members.

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay humble no matter the outcome, and always keep your head high.

Finish this sentence: "Jacques Bristol is … "

… The best football player in the country. My mindset is always high. I feel like I’m better than everybody.