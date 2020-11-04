Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jacqueline Putrino

The junior girls golfer talks her golf origin story.
Jacqueline Putrino is a junior girls golfer with Riverview High. She won the Class 3A individual state title Oct. 31 at Mission Inn Resort and Spa in Howey-in-the-Hills by shooting 3-under-par 141 over two rounds. It is Putrino's second-consecutive state title. The Rams also won the team title.
When did you start playing golf?
My mom (Regina Putrino) played college golf at Auburn. I had plastic clubs as soon as I could walk. I started playing tournaments when I was 9.
What is the appeal to you?
I always say it is the feeling of hitting a great shot. There's nothing like it. My mom and I talk about it all the time.
What is your biggest strength?
I would say my long game but recently that has not been the case. My short game has come together. My putting last weekend [at states] was great. I'll go with that.
What is your favorite memory?
This year's state tournament, hands down. Getting to win as a team was everything.
What has been your biggest challenge?
The [mental] challenge of trying to fulfill your dreams. I want to go on tour. I want to be a professional golfer someday. I have to keep going.
What is your favorite food?
I like cheese pizza, but light on the cheese. People sometimes make fun of me for that, but I don't care.
What is your favorite TV show?
I have been watching 'The Blacklist' recently. I like that a lot.
Which superpower would you pick?
I would want teleportation, for transportation purposes.
What is the best advice you have received?
Believe in yourself. I know that sounds cliche, but it's true. It helps so much.
Finish this sentence: "Jacqueline Putrino is …"
… Determined.