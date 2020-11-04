Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jacqueline Putrino

Jacqueline Putrino is a junior girls golfer with Riverview High. She won the Class 3A individual state title Oct. 31 at Mission Inn Resort and Spa in Howey-in-the-Hills by shooting 3-under-par 141 over two rounds. It is Putrino's second-consecutive state title. The Rams also won the team title.

When did you start playing golf?

My mom (Regina Putrino) played college golf at Auburn. I had plastic clubs as soon as I could walk. I started playing tournaments when I was 9.

What is the appeal to you?

I always say it is the feeling of hitting a great shot. There's nothing like it. My mom and I talk about it all the time.

What is your biggest strength?

I would say my long game but recently that has not been the case. My short game has come together. My putting last weekend [at states] was great. I'll go with that.

What is your favorite memory?

This year's state tournament, hands down. Getting to win as a team was everything.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The [mental] challenge of trying to fulfill your dreams. I want to go on tour. I want to be a professional golfer someday. I have to keep going.

What is your favorite food?

I like cheese pizza, but light on the cheese. People sometimes make fun of me for that, but I don't care.

What is your favorite TV show?

I have been watching 'The Blacklist' recently. I like that a lot.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want teleportation, for transportation purposes.

What is the best advice you have received?

Believe in yourself. I know that sounds cliche, but it's true. It helps so much.

Finish this sentence: "Jacqueline Putrino is …"

… Determined.