Sports
Sarasota Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 3 hours ago

Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Jacqueline Putrino

The junior girls golfer talks her golf origin story.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Jacqueline Putrino is a junior girls golfer with Riverview High. She won the Class 3A individual state title Oct. 31 at Mission Inn Resort and Spa in Howey-in-the-Hills by shooting 3-under-par 141 over two rounds. It is Putrino's second-consecutive state title. The Rams also won the team title. 

When did you start playing golf?

My mom (Regina Putrino) played college golf at Auburn. I had plastic clubs as soon as I could walk. I started playing tournaments when I was 9. 

What is the appeal to you?

I always say it is the feeling of hitting a great shot. There's nothing like it. My mom and I talk about it all the time. 

What is your biggest strength?

I would say my long game but recently that has not been the case. My short game has come together. My putting last weekend [at states] was great. I'll go with that. 

What is your favorite memory?

This year's state tournament, hands down. Getting to win as a team was everything. 

What has been your biggest challenge?

The [mental] challenge of trying to fulfill your dreams. I want to go on tour. I want to be a professional golfer someday. I have to keep going. 

What is your favorite food?

I like cheese pizza, but light on the cheese. People sometimes make fun of me for that, but I don't care. 

What is your favorite TV show?

I have been watching 'The Blacklist' recently. I like that a lot. 

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want teleportation, for transportation purposes. 

What is the best advice you have received?

Believe in yourself. I know that sounds cliche, but it's true. It helps so much. 

Finish this sentence: "Jacqueline Putrino is …"

… Determined. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

