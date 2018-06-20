Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Hudson Gough

Hudson Gough will be a senior guard on the Booker High boys basketball team. He scored 48 points, including 13 3-pointers, in Booker's win against Avon Park High at the University of South Florida Team Camp on June 16.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started when I was 5, so all my life, basically. My dad (Mike Gough) taught me to play. Now I play every single day.

What is the appeal to you?

I just love it. It lets me get away from everyone and everything, perfecting my craft.

What is your best skill?

Shooting, for sure. I love to shoot the ball, always have. All I used to do (when younger) was shoot. I've had to learn to do more on the court. I've progressed my game.

What is your favorite memory?

Going to the state final four this season. We came up short (against Leesburg High), so we need to do it again this year. That's our biggest goal.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

Usually, the people I play against are bigger than me, and I'm also a slower guy, but I still go hard. I work for everything I get.

What is your favorite food?

Ribs with macaroni and cheese.

What is your favorite movie?

'Brotherly Love.' I can watch that movie over and over.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to California. I've always wanted to go. It looks amazing.

What is your favorite subject?

Math. I've always been good at it. I just took pre-calculus, and next year I'm taking a college-level course. I want to keep progressing in it.

What is your biggest fear?

I don't really fear anyone or anything (laughs).

What is the best advice you have received?

No matter what anyone says, if you put your mind to something, you can do it. People might talk down to you, but you can't listen to them. You can do anything you want if you give the effort.

Finish this sentence: "Hudson Gough is ... "

... Underrated. I feel like people don't think I can do the things I can do. But I can.