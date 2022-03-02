Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Haley Howard

Haley Howard is a sophomore on the Sarasota High softball team. Howard went five for five with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in the Sailors' first two games of the year, held Feb. 23-24 against Inspiration Academy and Cardinal Mooney High.

When did you start playing softball?

I started playing at 7 years old. My mom (Ginny Howard) got me into the sport.

What is the appeal to you?

I love so much about it. I have met so many people from softball. It's also a way to distract myself from the outside world. It helps me a lot that way.

What is your favorite memory?

I play on a travel team (D1vision) that is based in Mississippi. Last summer we went to Huntington Beach, California, for a PGF Nationals qualifying tournament. We were there for two weeks and we won the whole thing. It was so fun and I got to experience a lot of California.

What is your best skill?

My hitting for sure. I'm a pretty big girl so it has always been pretty easy for me to hit (for power).

How do you stay sharp at the plate?

I just do different drills all the time. I do one drill where a coach will put these bands around my wait and holds my back to a fence so I do not lean forward at the plate. I hate that drill. (Laughs.) It can hurt. But it does help me to not lean forward.

What are your goals for this season?

We need to go to states. Last year we lost in regionals so we need to improve on that and reach states this year.

What is your favorite food?

It's crab. Steamed crab, fried crab, any type of crab sounds good to me.

What is your favorite TV show?

Right now it's 'Euphoria.' I can't believe they're not doing more until 2024.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to read minds so I knew what people were thinking about all the time.

What are your hobbies?

I like to go shopping, especially at shoe stores. I'm really into shoes.

What is the best advice you have received?

Don't play to impress other people. Just play how I need to play. I used to strike out and then think, 'Oh my God, everyone thinks I am terrible.' Now I see those times as a learning experience. I will strike out and then think about what I can do better next time so I don't strike out again.

Finish this sentence: "Haley Howard is …"

… Outgoing. If I see someone sitting by themselves I will go up and introduce myself. I can have whole conversations with people I have never met before.