Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Devyn Flaherty

Devyn Flaherty is a senior shortstop on the Riverview High softball team. Flaherty is committed to Florida State. In the Rams' 14-0 win road March 29 against Booker High, Flaherty went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

When did you start playing softball?

When I was 5. My brother (Connor Flaherty) was playing T-ball at the time and my dad (Mark Flaherty) wanted me to play softball instead of baseball.

What is the appeal to you?

The competition. Softball is a game of failure, but I love it. I love my team too, they are like family.

What is your best skill?

I am a leader. I can be vocal or lead through actions. I am looked up to on the team, so I have to set the example.

What is your favorite memory?

Playing with my sister (freshman McKenna Flaherty) this year. We have become so close the past few years. It is just so fun and special to be on the same team as her. It is a once in a lifetime thing.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My freshman year, I tore my right ACL. I was out of softball for a whole year and could not run or do anything for about six months. Coming back from that injury was challenging, but I have had no problems with it since then.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

For me personally, I want to stay consistent and play my game instead of playing how the other team wants me to play. For us as a team, we are having a better year than we have as long as I have been here, so I think our goal is to make it out of our district tournament. That has to be our top goal.

What is your favorite food?

This is basic, but I am a salad person. My perfect salad would have chicken, peppers and cucumbers with a garlic olive oil dressing.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

For TV, definitely "One Tree Hill." My favorite movie is probably "The Benchwarmers."

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Fiji. I have seen pictures and it looks great. I am not really a Europe person. I would rather go to an island.

What superpower would you choose?

Invisibility. Being around things without people knowing you are there seems very cool and fun.

What is your favorite subject?

English. I like to think outside the box, and I have learned a lot from my teacher this year (Amy Earl).

What is the best advice you have received?

Actions speak louder than words.

Finish this sentence: "Devyn Flaherty is ... "

... A leader. I am humble but try to lead through actions. People tend to follow in my footsteps.