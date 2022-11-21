Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Demarcus Abner

Demarcus Abner is a senior defensive end/defensive tackle on the Riverview High football team. Rams Coach Josh Smithers said Abner has been a difference-maker for the team's defense in 2022.

When did you start playing football?

I have played since I was 4 years old. I started with the Sarasota Gators as soon as I could and have been playing ever since. I was actually a linebacker through my freshman year here but after that I moved to the defensive line.

What is the appeal of football to you?

It's a legal way to hit people and get some aggression out. You can do whatever you want out here.

What is your best skill?

I think it's my leadership, which had improved a lot since I first joined the team. I'm more vocal now and I try to take charge. I just want to lead the team to wins any way possible.

What is your favorite memory?

Earlier this season against Venice High I retuned a blocked punt for a touchdown. It was my first varsity touchdown.

What have you been working to improve?

It's about the team, really. Everyone can improve everything. That's the biggest thing I've focused on. I need to help the team win more, as many games as possible.

What is the biggest key to Friday's playoff rematch against Venice?

Execution. That's it. We just have to execute our plays and not take many penalties. If we do that we can come out with a win.

What is your favorite food?

I love macaroni and cheese.

What is your favorite movie?

I have to go with "Major Payne."

What is your favorite subject?

I have to go with history class. It's crazy to me that all the stuff we learn about really happened.

Which superpower would you pick?

Invisibility. You could do whatever you wanted if no one could see you.

What is the best advice you have received?

Don't take anything for granted. That's real. Take things seriously because not everyone has the same opportunities that you have, and when they're done, they're done.

Finish this sentence: "Demarcus Abner is …"

Goofy. Ambitious. Outgoing. Let's go with those.