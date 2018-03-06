Sarasota Athlete of the Week: David Barrett

David Barrett is a junior pitcher at Sarasota High. He threw a complete game, allowing five hits, in the Sailors’ 4-1 win against visiting Lakewood Ranch High on March 6.

When did you start playing baseball?

When I was 5. My parents (Brian and Lisa Barrett) aren’t big into baseball, so I imagine it was my decision.

What is the appeal to you now?

I love the feeling of winning and competing and doing it with the whole team.

What is your best skill?

My focus. Lately, it’s been helping on the mound. I’ve been in a slump at the plate, actually (laughs).

What is your favorite memory?

Freshman year, the junior varsity (end-of-season) tournament. It was with the same guys I’m playing with now. We came together to become like brothers and prove some things. (The Sailors' JV team beat Braden River 6-1 in the tournament final that season).

What is the biggest challenge you've faced?

Being a starting pitcher (laughs). This year is already the most innings I’ve ever thrown. Before, I mostly played second base.

What is your favorite TV show?

I love "The Office."

What is your dream vacation?

Snowboarding in Canada. I think the place is called the Blue Mountain Resort (in Ontario). I’m pretty good at snowboarding, which is funny because I can’t skate.

What is a random fact about you?

Oh! I can bend my fingers all the way back to my hand, like this. (Barrett then demonstrated his ability).

What is the best advice you have received?

Don’t overthink things. When you think too much, it can get out of control.

Finish this sentence: “David Barrett is … “

… A Fortnite (video game) god. (Laughs). I’m not the best on the team, but it’ll make some guys mad. I like trolling them.