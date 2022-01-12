Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Connor Heald

Connor Heald is a sophomore shooting guard on the Cardinal Mooney High boys basketball team. Heald hit a go-ahead three-point shot with six seconds remaining Jan. 12 in the Cougars' 71-70 road win against Riverview High. Heald finished with 17 points.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing in kindergarten. My family got me a hoop for our house and I started shooting on it all the time. I was exploring different sports and basketball is the one that I loved. I played basketball every day, and I still do.

What is the appeal to you?

The energy is amazing. The coordination on the floor, the chemistry my teammates and I have, it's all great.

What is your best skill?

It's my shooting. That is something I have always worked on.

What have you been working to improve?

My defense. It's been a little rough this year at times. I've been trying to get that fixed.

What were you thinking before your final shot (against the Rams)?

If I'm open I am going to shoot it. I wasn't nervous at all. I wasn't thinking much. I just knew I was going to hit it. When the game ended I had so many emotions. I'm just glad we were able to get the win for our coach (Vince Cherry) since he used to play here (at Riverview).

What is your favorite food?

Definitely macaroni and cheese.

What is your favorite TV show?

I don't watch much TV, honestly. I'm either watching film or working out or hanging with my friends. Basketball is most of what I do.

What is your favorite school subject?

I like science, especially chemistry.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to be able to fly. I would go wherever I wanted to go.

What is the best advice you have received?

Even if the three is not falling (early), I have to go find my shot.

Finish this sentence: "Connor Heald is …"

Outgoing. I'm a talkative guy.