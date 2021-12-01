Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Caroline King

Caroline King is a senior on the Riverview High girls basketball team. King scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds Nov. 30 in the Rams' 53-50 home overtime win against Brooks DeBartolo High.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing basketball in second grade. My family is a huge basketball family. Everyone played the sport.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the competition and playing with my teammates, the camaraderie you get. I have always only played basketball. It's just my sport.

What is your best skill?

I really like passing and making moves down in the post. Those are things that have come naturally but that I have also worked to improve over the years. My dad (Brian King) has helped me perfect my game since I was young.

What have you been working to improve recently?

I have been working on finishing through contact near the basket. Just going up and hitting the defender and scoring anyway.

What is your favorite memory?

Winning our district championship last year (43-17 against Newsome High) was special for us. We had worked so hard all year, through COVID-19 and everything, doing Zoom workouts online every single day. Working together the entire time and finally being able to do something like that was really cool. And we expect to do it again this season.

What is your favorite food?

Brussels sprouts. They are the key to my heart.

What is the best thing you've watched recently?

I watched 'Home Alone 2' yesterday (Monday) and I just love that movie. It gets me in the Christmas spirit.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to be able to fly so I could easily go wherever I wanted to go.

What are your hobbies?

I'm involved with my church (Abundant Life) and with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes group at school. I also love to work out and go to the beach with my friends.

What is the best advice you have received?

This is cliche, but it's that hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard. It is so important to keep pushing yourself to get better.

Finish this sentence: "Caroline King is … "

… Optimistic. I'm always happy and I love to bring up the energy and excite people.