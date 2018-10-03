Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Carlye Perrigo

Carlye Perrigo is a sophomore volleyball setter at Riverview High. She had 29 assists Oct. 2 in the Rams' 3-0 win against Manatee High.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started five years ago. I had watched the London Olympics and saw April Ross and Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, all those great players. I was trying a lot of sports at the time, but volleyball was the one that clicked.

What is the appeal to you?

I love team sports. They're how I met my best friends. I just love it.

What is your best skill?

Setting the ball to my hitters, for sure.

What is your favorite memory?

This April, my club team (Orlando-Tampa Volleyball Association) traveled to Philadelphia for a tournament. The experience was so fun. We went to the "Rocky" steps and explored the city.

What has been your biggest challenge?

The changes that come with volleyball. Adapting to new teammates and new coaches and getting to know their styles.

What is your favorite food?

Any type of pasta (laughs). I love it so much.

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

My favorite show is "Friends," and my favorite movie is "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." I love all of those '80s movies.

What is your favorite subject?

Science.

What is your dream vacation?

Traveling through Europe. When I'm older, though, I want to travel the whole world and see as many different cultures and people as I can.

What is your biggest fear?

Spiders.

What is the best advice you have received?

Go out there and have fun. That's what you'll remember when you look back on playing sports.

Finish this sentence: "Carlye Perrigo is ... "

... Someone who always wants to meet new people and make friends.