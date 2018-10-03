 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 1 day ago

Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Carlye Perrigo

Share
The Riverview High sophomore talks being inspired by the Olympics and her love of travel
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Carlye Perrigo is a sophomore volleyball setter at Riverview High. She had 29 assists Oct. 2 in the Rams' 3-0 win against Manatee High. 

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started five years ago. I had watched the London Olympics and saw April Ross and Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, all those great players. I was trying a lot of sports at the time, but volleyball was the one that clicked. 

What is the appeal to you?

I love team sports. They're how I met my best friends. I just love it. 

What is your best skill?

Setting the ball to my hitters, for sure. 

What is your favorite memory?

This April, my club team (Orlando-Tampa Volleyball Association) traveled to Philadelphia for a tournament. The experience was so fun. We went to the "Rocky" steps and explored the city. 

What has been your biggest challenge?

The changes that come with volleyball. Adapting to new teammates and new coaches and getting to know their styles. 

What is your favorite food?

Any type of pasta (laughs).  I love it so much. 

What is your favorite TV show or movie?

My favorite show is "Friends," and my favorite movie is "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." I love all of those '80s movies. 

What is your favorite subject?

Science. 

What is your dream vacation?

Traveling through Europe. When I'm older, though, I want to travel the whole world and see as many different cultures and people as I can. 

What is your biggest fear?

Spiders. 

What is the best advice you have received?

Go out there and have fun. That's what you'll remember when you look back on playing sports.

Finish this sentence: "Carlye Perrigo is ... "

... Someone who always wants to meet new people and make friends. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement