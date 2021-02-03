Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Brian Hershberger

Brian Hershberger is a junior center on the Sarasota Christian boys basketball team. Hershberger scored 20 points Feb. 2 in the Blazers' 57-44 home win against the Gulf Coast HEAT.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started for real when I got to high school. I had played some before that, but I had never taken it that seriously.

What is the appeal to you?

I love my teammates. It's a family that we build here. And the sport itself is so competitive. It is so much fun.

What is your best skill?

Rebounding is my best skill. I'm a smaller guy for a center (6-foot-3). It's my hustle and my strength that helps me. If you want to go get the ball, you can get it.

What is your favorite memory?

My freshman year, we were practicing outside with some mats. We practiced taking charges. We stood in front of the mats and we would just get plowed over. That was good practice for us and it was a lot of fun.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Being 6-foot-3 and going against taller centers. I had to learn to do different things. I fade away a lot (when shooting). You have to get crafty.

What goals do you have?

We're on a five game (winning) streak right now. We'd love to make it six against Cardinal Mooney on Friday. That would have us heading into districts with good momentum.

What is your favorite food?

I have to go with chicken wings with some barbecue sauce.

What is your favorite TV show?

Honestly, I don't watch much TV. I watch a lot of stuff on YouTube. There's this group called House that does a lot of basketball reaction videos. They're pretty awesome.

What is your favorite subject?

I like marine biology. I like learning about fish and about the ocean. That's fun.

What is the best advice you have received?

Earlier this season, we lost to Sarasota High by one point. I was super down after the game, and Coach (Kevin Bruinsma) said, basically, you have to move on. The next day, it's over. That's helped us a lot on this winning streak. Don't look at the past. Keep moving forward.

Finish this sentence: "Brian Hershberger is …"

… Feisty.