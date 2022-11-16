Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Amiya Lloyd

Amiya Lloyd is a senior on the Riverview High girls basketball team. Lloyd, who is 5-foot-6, averaged 11.6 points a game in 2021-2022 and helped the Rams to a season-opening 64-54 home win over Venice High on Tuesday.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing basketball seriously in seventh grade, but I played a little in elementary school, too. People would tell me that they saw potential in me. Once I saw that I was actually getting better, I started to believe it. I wanted to keep getting better.

What is the appeal to you?

It's the family you gain from it. I love playing with the girls on this team. I also just love the game of basketball. When I play, I stop thinking about all my problems.

What is your best skill?

My passing. I have always been a pass-first player. I always look to get my teammates involved.

What have you been improving?

My shot off the dribble. I worked hard on that this offseason and I made one tonight (against Venice), so that's a good sign.

What is your favorite memory?

My freshman year (at Booker High) I was on the JV team and I hit a buzzer beater to win a game. This was right after Kobe (Bryant) passed away. The shot I hit was just like him. That was a cool moment.

What are the team's expectations for this season?

We expect to be strong defensively. That's our motto, D.E.B.O: 'Defensive energy brings offense.' We just need to play as a team and communicate on defense. This first game was a good start. We started a little bit shaky but the second half was better and we'll continue to get better through the season.

What is your favorite food?

Steak and potatoes. I like my steak well-done.

What is your favorite movie?

"Dreamgirls" is my favorite movie for sure.

What are your hobbies?

I hang out with my family and use TikTok. I watch videos on there but I make them, too.

Which superpower would you pick?

I want super speed. I'm a little slow for a point guard. If I had super speed it would be so easy.

What is the best advice you have received?

Don't care about what anyone else thinks. You just have to do your own thing. That's what matters.

Finish this sentence: Amiya Lloyd is …"

"Swagalicious." (Laughs.) I'm a cool person. I've got good style.