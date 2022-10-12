Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Alec Miller

Alec Miller is a senior on the Sarasota High boys cross country team. Miller finished 18th (15:38.80) of 283 runners in the Elite Boys division of the 2022 FSU Invitational on Oct. 8 in Tallahassee.

When did you start running?

I started running competitively as a freshman, right around when track and field started. Before then, I ran mostly as a hobby. As soon as I got a taste of the State Series (postseason) and what things could be, I wanted more. I came from a swimming background where I had won a state championship at a younger age, so getting that rush again was nice.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the adrenaline. I feel like some people might get nervous when they step to the line at a state meet but I don't. It's also way easier to train hard for running than it was swimming, so that's a plus.

What is your favorite running memory?

One night during my freshman year, my brother (Ben Miller) and I could not fall asleep. I think it was like 3 a.m. We told our parents that we were going to do a long run, which at the time was like six miles. For probably 30 minutes of the run there was a meteor shower. It was super bright out. That was a pivotal moment for me. My brother was there and I was genuinely enjoying the sport while working hard.

Do you prefer cross country or track and field?

I like track more because it's more standardized and objective. It's hard to complain about your times or rankings. In terms of cross country, there are harder and easier courses, so it's not always a level playing field (before the postseason). But I want to do well in both.

What are your goals?

I just broke 16 minutes and I feel like I still have a lot more in me, especially as we start coming down to a taper. I want to get as low as I can in the 15s, possibly even sub-15 minutes which would be nice.

What is your favorite food?

I'd say pasta just because I have it so much.

What is your favorite TV show?

I started watching 'The Boys' on Amazon Prime recently. That's probably my favorite because I don't watch a lot of TV.

What are your hobbies?

Content creation. I have always had a love of that, even making skits with friends. About five weeks ago I started 'vlogging' my running career. I try to make them funny and not too serious to show people you can do well while still having fun.

What is your favorite subject?

Any type of history. I found out that I'm good at it this year and I enjoy it.

What is the best advice you have received?

If you don't like something, change it. Do it yourself.

Finish this sentence: "Alec Miller is …"

… Stubborn, in the sense of when someone tells me I can't do something. It's happened in running. I've been told, 'I think this is the fastest you'll be able to run' and then I blow that out of the water. I like proving people wrong.