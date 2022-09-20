Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Addison Dempsey

Addison Dempsey is a junior at Cardinal Mooney High. Dempsey finished sixth (18:24.09) in the Elite Girls division of the North Port XC Invitational, held Sept. 16-17 at North Port High.

When did you start running competitively?

I started for real last year. I used to be a soccer player. The only reason I started running was the (COVID-19) pandemic. All the other sports were shut down so I started running and I found a passion for it. I lived in Dubai at the time. My family was there for seven years. We moved to Sarasota last year and I heard about cross country and decided I would try it. I excelled at it and got even better this year.

What is the appeal to you?

It's my outlet. It is what I do when I'm bored and have nothing else to do. It's a great way to exercise.

Will you participate in track and field in the spring?

Yes. I wanted to last year but I suffered an IT band (knee) injury at the end of the cross country season, so I didn't get to do it. And, honestly, there's a lot I don't know about running track. Everyone always asks me what my mile time is or what's my time in this event. I'm like, 'Guys, I have no idea.' So I'm excited to try it and see.

What is your favorite cross country course to run?

I like Holloway Park in Lakeland. It is hilly but it is a great challenge. It pushes you.

What is your favorite memory?

Last year I made it to states as an individual runner. It was great to be there representing my school. I finished 12th overall (19:27.30) and that was a big achievement for me in my first season. The course in Tallahassee is its own battle with the huge hill, or 'The Wall' as people call it. It was great to experience that.

What are your goals for this season?

Coming into the year my goal was to get into the 18s. I have already accomplished that. At North Port I ran an 18:24. Now I want to see how low I can go.

What is your favorite food?

I'm a basic kid. I love Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. I grew up living off it so now it's my favorite.

What is your favorite movie?

I love 'The Game Plan' and I'm a huge Disney Channel person, so any Disney Channel original movie is good with me.

What is your favorite subject?

I enjoy things like math and science over things like English. I'm just better at them. It comes easier to me.

Which superpower would you pick?

I feel like as a runner I should say The Flash's powers, but I'm going to say flying. I'd travel the world.

What is the best advice you have received?

My dad (Patrick Dempsey) always says to give 110% and I do. I always keep that in mind when I run. He's my biggest motivator when it comes to running.

Finish this sentence: "Addison Dempsey is …"

Caring. I care for everyone around me and I want everyone to always be happy. I'm also upbeat and ready for anything.