Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Adam Bassil

Adam Bassil is a senior on the Sarasota Christian boys basketball team. Bassil scored 30 points Feb. 8 in the Blazers' 69-36 home win against Indian Rocks Christian.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing basketball when I was in kindergarten. My dad signed me up. I tried it and loved it.

What is the appeal to you?

I love the team aspect of the game. But there is also something about seeing the ball go through the hoop that is satisfying. That image always stuck with me and made me want to get better and keep playing.

What is your best skill?

Definitely my shooting. I have put up a lot of shots in practice over the years and it has paid off. I have a lot of confidence.

What have you been working to improve?

My defense. It's another important aspect of the game. Also, handling the ball and making plays for my teammates.

What is your favorite memory?

This year, we won our first holiday tournament in school history and we had a 14-game winning streak which is the longest in school history. It is tough to pick between those two. Both have been special for us.

What is your favorite food?

Pasta. Any type of pasta is great, especially with meatballs.

What is your favorite show?

I like 'Stranger Things' a lot even though it takes them forever to come out with new seasons. It's fun to watch.

What are your hobbies?

I like to hang out with my friends. We will walk around downtown a lot, just generally making good memories. They mean a lot to me and I would not be where I am without them.

What is your favorite subject?

I like history. I'm good at it. Math and science are not really my thing but learning about people or our nation is inspiring.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would want to fly so I could get to places faster.

What is the best advice you have received?

It's kind of cliche, but: whatever you put your mind to (doing), do it 100% and you can achieve what you want.

Finish this sentence: Adam Bassil is …

Outgoing. I like to meet new people.