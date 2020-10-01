Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 10.01.20

Jordyn Byrd is a sophomore on the Cardinal Mooney High volleyball team. In two matches last week, Byrd had 34 kills, 16 digs and eight blocks. Byrd also filled in as a setter, with Coach Chad Sutton saying she did an admirable job.

When did you start playing volleyball?

I started in seventh grade. It's funny, my mom (Angie Byrd) has been a volleyball coach for a long time. I used to tell her I would never play volleyball in my life. Then one day I just thought, 'Maybe I'll try it.' Now, here we are.

What is the appeal?

You have to come together as a team after every point. You cannot play without your teammates. No one person can do everything in order to win.

What is your favorite memory?

Winning the state title last season, for sure. I never thought I would win a title my freshman year. I was like, 'This is crazy.' It has given me more motivation for this year, to do it again.

Has this season felt different?

Yeah, it has. I'm used to having three or four practices a week, not one practice and two or three games. It's more wear and tear on the body, but I like it because we get to face opponents more often. It's not just us against us at practice for three hours.

What is your best skill?

Either attacking or blocking, I'm not sure.

Where have you improved the most?

Definitely with my serve. Last year I would miss a serve almost every game. This year I feel like I'm better. I went five games without missing a serve. That's pretty good.

What is your favorite food?

I love chicken alfredo.

What is your favorite movie/TV show?

For TV, I love 'All-American' on Netflix. My favorite movie is 'Love and Basketball.'

What is your favorite subject?

I like math. I like solving problems.

Which superpower would you want?

I want to read people's minds. If someone was giving me a look or something, I would want to know why they were looking at me.

What is the best advice you have received?

Keeping pushing no matter what obstacle is in your way.

Finish this sentence: "Jordyn Byrd is …"

… Encouraging. I try to be a leader. If I see someone is feeling down I will try to talk to them and pick them up.