Tej Atluru, 8, is a Sarasota golfer. He won the boys 7-9 division of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition held July 13 at Bobby Jones Golf Club. Atluru will advance to the sub-regional competition, held August 17 at Orlando's Grand Cypress Golf Club.

When did you start playing golf?

About a year ago. I went with family to TPC Prestancia and hit some balls. It felt good, so I got some golf clubs of my own and started playing.

What is the appeal to you?

I like hitting balls and seeing how far they go. It's actually pretty fun.

What is your best skill?

I think putting is my best one. But also chipping. And my drives are consistent. They aren't very long, but I can usually get them in the fairway.

What is your favorite memory?

I got a double eagle on the third hole at The Palms Golf Club (at Forest Lakes). It was during practice, but it still counts.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Sometimes when a course has a narrow fairway I don't hit it as well. Like, if there is water or a bunker to the side of it. Also, sometimes I get upset if I have a bad round or hit a bad shot, but I am learning to get better at that.

What are your goals for the next year?

I want to get an eagle on a par 4 or a hole-in-one on a par 3. I also want to reach the final round of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition so I can play at Augusta National.

What is your favorite food?

I like Mediterranean food a lot. Baklava is my favorite dessert.

What is your favorite movie?

I like "The Short Game" on Netflix. It is a documentary about young kids like me playing well in tournaments.

Which superpower would you pick?

The power to win golf tournaments.

What is the best advice you have received?

Be kind to people. Kindness is like a boomerang, it comes back to you.

Finish this sentence: "Tej Atluru is ... "

... kind and has fun playing golf.