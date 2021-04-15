Sarasota Athlete of the Week: 04.15.21

Chris Donnelly is a senior attacker/midfielder on the Cardinal Mooney High boys lacrosse team. Donnelly had three goals and two assists April 13 in the Cougars' 17-0 district tournament victory against The Out-of-Door Academy.

When did you start playing lacrosse?

I started in the third grade. My whole family has played lacrosse for a long time. I grew up around it. It became pretty natural to me.

What is the appeal to you?

It's so much fun. There is a flow to the game that is like nothing else. The stick becomes part of your body. And I love my teammates, all these kids out there.

What is your best skill?

My best skill is my vision. I like to look and see who is open, see who is cutting to the net. I like spreading the ball around and passing.

What is your favorite memory?

I don't think I have one favorite. I have a bunch of them. Just playing with my summer and fall club teams. I played with True Lacrosse, so I played with a lot of the kids out here. I have great memories with all of them over the years.

What has been your biggest challenge?

On my rides [preventing defenders from advancing the ball], when the defense is clearing the ball, I want to be able to get in front of them and stay down instead of putting my head down and leaning into them, which lets them run right by me. It's just something I need to think about before I do it. I have to be conscious of where I am on the field.

What are your goals?

States. That's all we're thinking about. We go game by game, but states is always in the back of our minds. That's what we came here to do.

What is your favorite food?

I'll say chicken pot pie. I love it.

What is your favorite movie?

"Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas."

What are your hobbies?

Just hanging with friends, going to the beach, getting on a boat. I love doing stuff around the water.

What is your favorite subject?

I'll say English. I like to write a lot.

Which superpower would you want?

Teleportation. I'd go wherever I wanted whenever I wanted. Anywhere in the world.

What is the best advice you have received?

Probably just to look to God to see what I'm supposed to do. Follow my spirit, essentially.

Finish this sentence: "Chris Donnelly is … "

… Free-spirited.