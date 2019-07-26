Scene & Heard 07.30.19

A million thanks

Ringling College of Art and Design announced in a July 17 release that the school’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is the recipient of a $1 million endowment grant from the San Francisco-based Bernard Osher Foundation. The grant will support OLLI and its mission to improve the lives of adults in Sarasota and Manatee counties through educational programs.

“We applaud the institute’s excellent staff, dedicated volunteers and dynamic community of intellectually vigorous members for developing an outstanding program of great variety,” Osher Foundation President Mary Bitterman said in the release. “We also salute the leadership of Ringling College … for embracing the notion that education is a lifelong pursuit.”

Super musicians

Do you know any talented Florida-based string musicians? They now have the opportunity to perform onstage during the 2019 Perlman Music Program Sarasota Winter Residency, conducted by legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman.

According to a release from the organization, PMP/Suncoast Super Strings is presented as part of a public orchestra rehearsal during the winter residency every year, with the goal of helping young, local musicians build relationships with international PMP students and professional faculty. Florida residents ages 8 to 18 who play violin, viola, cello or bass are invited to audition with Felix Mendelssohn’s String Sinfonia No. 2 in D Major, 1st Movement. Applications are due Aug. 26, and video auditions are due Sept. 9. Visit secure.acceptiva.com/?cst=KVrm9Y to apply.

Generous givers

Embracing Our Differences has a great deal to celebrate this summer. The organization announced in a July 25 release that it received a $50,729 Tourist Development Cultural/Arts grant from the Sarasota County Commission to help fund its 2020 exhibition season. The annual exhibit, which has attracted more than 2.9 million visitors since its inception in 2004, runs Jan. 18 through April 5 at Bayfront Park. The student and professional art show features 50 billboard-sized pieces and accompanying quotes celebrating diversity and acceptance.

Special honor

Historic Spanish Point received the ultimate shoutout recently. The museum announced in a July 25 release that it has again achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, which is the highest national recognition afforded to museums in the U.S. Of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,078 are currently accredited, and Historic Spanish Point is currently one of 56 accredited in Florida.

“Achieving the museum’s goals requires an amazing team effort of internal and external stakeholders,” Executive Director of Gulf Coast Heritage Association and Historic Spanish Point John McCarthy said in the release. “This recognition is the result of our supporters, our volunteers, our staff, our board and our community partners.”