This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, March 7

THURSDAY

Rita Rust’s Watercolors: ‘Drawn by the Water’

11 a.m. at Art Uptown Gallery, 1367 Main St.

Free admission

Call 955-5409.

The earth turns a little slower when we’re standing along the water. From creeks and rivers to larger lakes and oceans, Rita Rust has always found a calming pull towards the element. This exhibit shows several of her most recent watercolors celebrating water in its countless forms, all displayed in a large variety of styles. Runs through March 29.

Sarasota Jazz Festival: Pub Crawl by Trolley

5:30 p.m. in Downtown Sarasota

$20; day of $25

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota is hitting the town with this popular event during its 2019 Sarasota Jazz Festival. More than 40 local jazz musicians including Al Hixon, Eddie Tobin, Linda Baker and many more will be performing at various venues in downtown Sarasota on a mobile musical adventure. Hop on the trolley and hop off at each stop to listen to a different live act. Wristbands required for trolley to nine venues.

Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; members and college students with ID free

Call 358-3180.

The Ringling’s hippest event returns this month, combining live music and experiential art. Enjoy a special performance by Booker High School students, a spoken word piece by Cedric Hameed performed with Moving Ethos Dance and live music by Sarasota’s The Pretty Dirties, Tampa’s Hello Joyce and Los Angeles’ SWIMM. Visual artwork by Abeer Obadio, Morgan Jansen and Nora Perales will also be on display, and this month’s event will also include a performance by previous Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey artists.

FRIDAY

Tommy Davidson

6:30 and 8:50 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$28

Call 925-3869.

Season is hard. Restaurant wait times are longer, there’s suddenly nowhere to park and it takes 20 minutes to get over any body of water. But it also means there’s more high-profile entertainers coming to town. Cue Tommy Davidson, who starred in award-winning sketch comedy show “In Living Color “ alongside Jamie Foxx, Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans and David Alan Grier. Enjoy his iconic impressions that will leave you laughing off all that seasonal stress. Runs through Saturday.

‘Poetry And Liberty’

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $35

Call 359-0099.

Bring out the red, white and blue and get ready for the Sarasota Ballet’s most patriotic program. Enjoy the company’s return to George Balanchine’s “Stars and Stripes” — set to John Philip Sousa’s beloved “Stars and Stripes Forever” — and the Sarasota Ballet’s premiere of Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Apparitions.” The latter of the two was originally planned to debut during the 2016 – 2017 season, but was delayed in order to put additional time and care into the restoration and recreation of Cecil Beaton’s sets and costumes. Runs through Saturday.

An Evening with Judy Collins

7:30 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$125

Call 748-5875.

“Someday Soon” Manatee County residents (and anyone else willing to make the drive) can see celebrated folk singer Judy Collins perform live. Collins, whose career as both a singer-songwriter and social activist took off in the 1960s, is known for using music to capture the idealistic and determined spirit of her generation. See this Grammy Award winner perform favorites such as “Send in the Clowns” and “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is a Season).”

‘In a Word’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$31

Call 321-1397.

What would you do if your child (or someone else you love unconditionally) disappeared? It’s been two years since the impenetrable disappearance of Fiona’s son, and she refuses to stop looking for him. Grief and comedy come together as this mother mentally retraces her steps back to that calamitous day to expose a vital, previously missed piece of the puzzle. Co-Artistic Director Summer Wallace will act in the lead role of this multi award-winning work. Runs through April 14.

HighTime

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$15; day of $20

Call 800-838-3006.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with Ireland’s hottest new trio. Musicians Ciarán Bolger, Michael Coult and Séamus Ó Flatharta combine their talents to form this modern folk-traditional Irish music blend featuring the rare combination of flute, whistles, harp, bodhrán, guitar, vocals and even some Irish dance steps. These Connemara, Ireland natives are headed to Fogartyville to share their talents — and perhaps some good luck.

SATURDAY

6th Annual Sarasota Spring Fine Art Festival

10 a.m. at Downtown Sarasota on Gulf Stream, 33 Gulf Stream Ave.

Free

Call 487-8061.

Add some creativity to your weekend by viewing some original artwork. Whether you’re gift shopping or treating yourself, there’s something in every price point at this festival of handmade pieces by painters, sculptors, jewelry designers and more from across Florida and around the nation. Runs through Sunday.

SARTQ’s 11th Annual Print Party

11 a.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free admission

Email [email protected].

Experience a print made right before your eyes with a craft brew in hand at this annual celebration of art. Grab some food (from a full restaurant menu) and choose one (or more, we’re not judging) of the 32 brews on tap, and watch members of artist collective SARTQ in action. Screen prints will be sold for $5 a piece.

Author Signing: Circus Legends Extravaganza

2 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free, reservations suggested

Call 365-7900.

Who’s the man behind the red nose? “Circus Legends: Who They Were Who They Are” by author Tony Hernandez honors several artists from the golden age of the circus, giving a unique peek into who they were. Get your book signed and hear about the writing process of this photographer/writer/director who was once a circus performer himself.

Kaleidoscope of Creativity

7 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe rooftop, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

$100

Call 355-2967, option 3.

Support the future of the arts at this fundraiser. The Booker High School Visual & Performing Arts (VPA) program is hosting its first large-scale fundraising event to support underprivileged graduates of the program, and the evening will include dynamic performances by VPA students as well as gourmet food and drink by Michael's On East. Proceeds from the event will fund master classes on campus, educational and exposure-enhancing field trips to see other performances and costs associated with pursuing a higher education degree in the arts (such as travel, audition and application fees as well as tuition relief).

Classical Guitarist David Russell

7:30 p.m. at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way

From $45, students $5

Call 260-3306.

Strum along to something remarkable at this GuitarSarasota concert spotlighting Grammy Award-winning classical guitarist David Russell, who won said honor for his 2005 CD “Aire Latino.” This renowned musician was named a Fellow of The Royal Academy of Music in London in 1997 and given an Honorary Doctorate in Music by the University of Arizona in Tucson in 2014, so you’re in good hands.

Don’t Miss: ‘Celebrating Bernstein’s World’

Leonard Bernstein was a legend. His epic compositions changed the landscape of American music, and now he’s being celebrated the way he deserves to be. Classical superstar clarinetist Richard Stoltzman is teaming up with his son, master jazz pianist Peter John Stoltzman, in this dynamic Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota performance honoring the composer who brought us everything from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano to “America” from “West Side Story.” Runs through Sunday.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $25-$45

Info: Call 306-1202.

‘Rita / Susanna’s Secret’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $19

Call 328-1300.

Not all opera is tragic. This hilarious double bill is great for opera beginners who aren’t ready for a three-act drama, but still want to see a full-fledged production. Gaetano Donizetti’s one-act “Rita (Two Men and a Woman)” tells the story of inn owners Rita and Peppe when Rita’s first husband, who had supposedly drowned, returns and changes the couple’s life forever. ‘Susanna’s Secret’ follows Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari’s story of Count Gil and his mysterious wife, Susanna, who he suspects is cheating on him — but he can’t prove it. Runs through March 23.

SUNDAY

‘Celebrate Sarasota’

4 p.m. at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria Island

$5

Call 451-7601.

Join Sarasota’s professional handbell ensemble in ringing in its 9th season with “Celebrate Sarasota,” a collection of compositions highlighting the diverse culture that makes Sarasota special. Ring Sarasota will perform selections in a variety of styles, from “Barnum & Bailey’s Favorite” to “Under the Sea.”

‘Let’s Hang On’ Frankie Valli Tribute Show

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$42

Call 488-1115.

“Walk Like a Man” right into this beloved Frankie Valli tribute. Let’s Hang On! is a group of 10 seasoned performers committed to preserving the music and style of the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. With a special emphasis on imitating The Four Seasons’ signature vocal virtuosity, tight harmonies and crisp choreography, the group also pays tribute to the Broadway show “The Jersey Boys.” Enjoy classics such as “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December ’63” and many more. Runs through Monday.

TUESDAY

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$29 to $90

Call 351-8000.

This Asolo Repertory Theatre play is for anyone who’s ever underestimated the extraordinary strength of women. At the end of Norwegian Playwright Henrik Ibsen’s groundbreaking work “A Doll’s House,” lead Nora Helmer walked out on her marriage and family life. This play explores what happens next. Runs through March 31.

WEDNESDAY

‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’

3 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $29

Call 366-9000.

When Christopher Boone attempts to investigate the bizarre death of a neighbor’s dog, the result is a series of events that expose far greater mysteries than the simple everyday interpretations he’s already ill-equipped to comprehend. This winner of five Tony Awards is a study of family secrets, gifted minds and the complicated relationship many of us have with the world. Runs through March 29.

‘A Fortunate Man’

7 p.m. at Hollywood 11, 1993 Main St.

From $15

Call 1-888-718-4253, option 1

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its annual film festival with a record number of films — 18 — that provide a unique, in-depth look at Jewish and Israeli history and lifestyle. One such film, “A Fortune Man,” follows an ambitious young Christian man studying engineering who comes into contact with a wealthy Jewish family whose daughter he’s after. The 2019 Jewish Film Festival of Sarasota-Manatee runs March 6 through March 17.

Nik’s Pick: Local Originals Showcase by Moxie Productions SRQ

Let’s face it, the Sarasota music scene has a long way to go, but local music pioneer Shannon Fortner (lead vocalist for MeteorEYES) started Moxie Productions SRQ to get it on track. This monthly showcase highlights local original music by regional or touring bands every second Wednesday of the month, so if you’re sick of your Spotify playlists like me, check it out.

If You Go

When: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 228-4872.