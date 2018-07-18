This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, July 19

THURSDAY

Summer Time Local Time: Howard Hammerman

11 a.m. at BookStore1, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Head to BookStore1 to meet Sarasota author Howard Hammerman and check out his book “Flying Bird.” The story follows protagonist Dan Goldberg through an unexpected adventure involving an airplane, a temptingly gorgeous woman and a duffel bag full of illegal substances. After agreeing to give his taxi driver a ride on his plane for a fist of cash, Dan suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a cartel drug run — and looking guilty.

Don't Miss: Andy Hendrickson

Kick your weekend off with some laughs courtesy of comedian, writer and actor Andy Hendrickson. This Los Angeles-based comic is known for his engaging and clever style that has led him to tour clubs and festivals around the world. Hendrickson has also been featured on late night shows such as “The Late Show with David Letterman” and “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.”

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Thursday. Runs through July 22.

Where: McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Tickets: $18 to $21

Info: Call 925-3869.

Eric Watters presents ‘I’ll Be Seeing You’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$17

Call 488-1115.

Swing by Venice Theatre’s Sixth Annual Summer Cabaret Festival and check out Eric Watters’ performance, which will feature several songs of the World War II-era steeped in patriotism, love, war and encouragement. Step back in time and enjoy classics originally performed by icons like Bing Crosby, the Andrews Sisters and Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller’s Band. Runs through July 21.

Classic Movies at the Opera House presents ‘King Creole’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10

Call 328-1300.

The 1958 film “King Creole” is one of Elvis Presley’s earliest roles as an actor. Presley plays high school dropout Danny Fisher, who finds himself in a dilemma when he has to decide between making a stable income as a singer or to follow the dangerous life of crime — all while attempting to support his dad and keep the love of his life close.

FRIDAY

Hermitage STARs Showcase

4 p.m. at Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood

Free

Call 475-2098, Ext. 2.

Take a look at the latest work of four Florida public school artists and teachers who won the 2018 State Teacher/Artist Residency (STAR) program, which is a three-week summer residency at Hermitage Artist Retreat. Enjoy an open studio by Merritt Island visual arts teacher Marisa Flint, an audience participation-based activity with West Palm Beach visual arts teacher Rosemary Shaw, a jazz standards on trumpet performance by Tampa strings specialist teacher Travis Damato and a showcase by Miami arts teacher Laura Tan that includes self-portraits in watercolor.

‘The Little Mermaid’

7 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$12

Call 748-5875.

Head under the sea for this production, which is based on the 1989 Disney film of the same name. Join beloved characters Ariel, Sebastian, Ursula and more for an adventure that takes place both in and out of the water. When young mermaid Ariel realizes she wants to be human to be with a handsome prince, she makes a questionable deal with sea witch Ursula to make it happen. Additional show Saturday, July 21.

Double-Header Gale and Brady Miller

7 p.m. at The Reserve, 1322 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 702-5859.

Add some music to your weekend with this evening of locally created tunes. Gale is an indie/alternative rock/pop band made up of four locals who grew up playing music together, and Brady Miller is a local musician whose sound is a dynamic blend of alternative, rock and R&B with funk influences. The evening will also feature a tap takeover by Tampa Bay Brewing Co. and happy hour specials on select craft beers and wines.

‘You, Me, Us, We’ by Sandra Portal-Andreu

7 p.m. at Black Box Theater, New College of Florida, 5850 General Dougher Place

$25; Students $15

Call 260-8485.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance presents Miami-based choreographer Sandra Portal-Andreu and her evening of multidisciplinary performances that explore different elements of the female experience. The show will include three works — “ Hilo”, a work-in-progress, “Labyrinth,” an eccentric dance on camera and “For: Shame From: _______” — that touch on everything from being forcefully uprooted from your country to the female behavior of shaming.

Nik’s Pick: ‘Anybody,’ An Improvised, Historical Hip-Hopera

The 10th Anniversary Sarasota Improv Festival might be over, but there are plenty of laughs yet to be had at Florida Studio Theatre. New York City’s renowned comedy group North Coast Improv is sticking around a week after the festival to lead workshops and deliver special encore performances of “Anybody,” a history-themed hip-hopera that’s completely improvised. This is how it works: the group channels its inner Lin-Manuel Miranda to take a historical figure — Ida B. Wells, Louisa May Alcott, anybody — whom the audience suggests and then performs a historically accurate improv set about said historical figure.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre,1241 N. Palm Ave.

Tickets: $12 to $15

Info: Call 366-9000.

‘Seussical Jr.’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$15; $12 youths

Call 488-1115.

This show features Dr. Seuss’ beloved characters in a musical adventure suited for all ages. Transport yourself from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, all while the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant. Follow Horton as he discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. “Seussical Jr.” is created by Tony-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Runs through July 22.

SATURDAY

Umbrella House Tour

11 a.m. at Umbrella House, 1300 Westway Drive

$40; $30 for members; $20 for students

Call 364-2199.

Experience this masterpiece of Sarasota School modernism by architect Paul Rudolph in Sarasota Architectural Foundation’s monthly public tour series. Homeowners Bob and Anne Essner want to share the property with Sarasotans, especially now that it was recently nominated for a slot on the National Register of Historic Places.

YPG’s Summer Soiree: Color Your World

8 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

$25 for members, $35 for nonmembers

Call 556-4038.

Let’s be real, networking can be a snoozefest. But what if you got to do it while ooing and ahhing at locally made art? Join the Sarasota Young Professionals Group to network, meet new friends, listen to music and view the displays at Art Center Sarasota. Attire is colorful, so let your imagination run wild. Food and drink are included in the price of a ticket.

SUNDAY

HD at the Opera House presents ‘Swan Lake’

1:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

Everyone knows that “Swan Lake” and ballet go together like America and apple pie, but this is a version of the iconic ballet you’ve never seen before. This season, the Royal Ballet of London created a new production with additional choreography by Artist in Residence Liam Scarlett. The plot remains faithful to the original text, but Scarlett offers a modern take on the staging in collaboration with his long-term designer John Macfarlane.

Sunday Funday Corn Hole Tournament and Undr8ed

5 p.m. at Old School Bar & Grill, 1991 Main St.

Free admission

Call 363-7744.

Bring the whole family to this night of summer fun for all ages. Test your lawn game skills in the cornhole tournament, which may or may not include prizes for the winners — that’s TBD. Undr8ed will also provide live music that fans of various genres including hip-hop, funk, reggae, rock, jazz, R&B and soul can enjoy.

MONDAY

2018 Players New Play Festival

7:30 p.m. at The Players Backstage Theatre, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$20 to $35

Call 365-2494.

Every year, The Players Centre for Performing Arts asks anyone interested to submit never-before-performed plays in this annual competition. Five plays are chosen to be performed for the public in readers-style theater by actors led by a local director, and a talk-back follows the show to give the playwrights constructive criticism. The winning play will be produced next season at The Arnold Simonsen Players Studio. Runs through July 27.

WEDNESDAY

‘Rockin’ Down Fairytale Lane’

2 and 8 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre, 1646 10th Way

$29.50; $15 students or active military; Free for 12 and under

Call 366-1505.

Two summers ago, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s Stage of Discovery youth summer intensive performed this show, the first of Nate Jacobs’ to include all original music. The production is a spoof on the traditional fairy tales that everyone grew up reading, and it was a smash, Jacobs says, so it’s coming back this summer with leads played by professional WBTT performers who will entertain audiences of all ages. Runs through Aug. 12.