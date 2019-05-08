This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, May 9

THURSDAY

Brian Scolaro

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Season is over and it’s time to celebrate, friends. Laugh off the stress that’s been building since November (or earlier — we feel you) and enjoy this evening of standup with Brooklyn native Brian Scolaro. This actor/comedian is best known for his appearances on “Conan,” his half hour Comedy Central special, as Doug on TBS’s “Sullivan and Son” and as Stuart on Fox’s “Stacked.”Runs through Sunday.

14th Annual Ten-Minute Play Festival

7:30 p.m. at Jane B. Cook Theatre, FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$27; students $10

Call 799-7224.

Experience fresh theater at this vibrant Theatre Odyssey festival, which features nine new, original plays by playwrights from across the Gulf Coast. Writers will compete for the title of Best Play, which wins a $500 prize, and $300 for the runner-up. Runs through Sunday.

‘Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street’

7:30 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $30.60

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre takes on this winner of eight Tony Awards — a dark tale of love, murder and revenge in 19th-century London that continues to entertain audiences four decades after its premiere. Sweeney Todd is out for revenge on the judge who unjustly imprisoned him for 15 years, taking him from his wife and daughter. Todd’s need for vengeance becomes profitable when he teams up with meat pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett and opens a barber practice above her shop. Runs through June 1.

‘Present Laughter’

8 p.m. at Island Players Theater, 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria

$20

Call 778-5755.

Expect the unexpected — and several laughs — in this classic British comedy about the sex-crazed, egotistical and shady businessman Garry Essendine. Celebrate Island Players Theater’s 70th anniversary with this hilarious play through Sunday.

FRIDAY

Don’t Miss: ‘Metal, Marble & More’

Learn the wonders of several of the art world’s most interesting mediums in this exhibit, which features sculpture work by four award-winning gallery artists: Candace Knapp, Gert Olsen, George Paxton and James H. Smith.

If You Go

When: 11 a.m. Friday, runs through May 30

Where: Dabbert Gallery, 46 S. Palm Ave.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 955-1315.

Recital: ‘Opera Composers in Song’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10-$45

Call 328-1300.

Hear a side of your favorite opera composers that you probably haven’t heard before. Enjoy an evening of piano and voice including songs by Verdi, Leoncavallo, Gounod, and others sung by Sarasota Opera Principal Artists — aka the lead performers from your favorite 2019 Winter Opera Festival productions.

FST Improv: ‘Life’s a Beach’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $12

Call 366-9000.

Oh, Sarasota. You’re so beautiful, but so easy to make fun of. From early bird dinners to natives who can’t stand 50-degree weather, this revue-style show will feature sketches, musicals, and improv games to make light of some of Sarasota’s quirkiest characteristics. Runs through June 28.

Honk! A Musical Tale of ‘The Ugly Duckling’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$12-$22

Call 488-1115.

We’re not a fan of naming a duck Ugly, but stick with this story — it has an important message. Ugly looks much different than his brothers and sisters. The animals around him enjoy pointing this out, despite his mother’s protective nature. So Ugly does what any young oddball would — he goes on an adventure to find himself. Join him as he meets a bunch of other outcasts who help him embrace what makes him stand out. Runs through May 19.

Nik’s Pick: Renesito Avich

Santiago, Cuba native Renesito Avich is a guitarist who was touring all across Europe by the time he was 15. In 2014, he moved to Sarasota to continue his musical career. Enjoy this evening of songs by Avich on guitar/tres guitar/vocals, Mauricio Rodriguez on bass, Yassel Pupo on piano, Andy Fornet on percussion and Otto D. Ferreiro on vocals — all to fill the night with the magic of a Cuban dance hall. Doors open at 7 p.m., music begins at 8 p.m.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Friday

Where: Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 day of

Info: Call 800-838-3006.

‘Women Rock’

8 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St.

From $15

Call 893-6300.

Sarasota Orchestra knows who the true rockstars are: women. This sixth annual concert is a tribute to the women of popular music. Grab some ballpark snacks, sit back and jam out to favorites such as Aretha Franklin’s “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman,” Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” and Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” performed by the orchestra and vocalists such as Grammy-nominated Cassidy Catanzaro, “The Voice” contestant Katrina Rose and Broadway and jazz vocalist Shayna Steele. Runs through Saturday.

SATURDAY

Closing Reception and Artist Talk: ‘Common Denominator’

4 p.m. at GAZE Modern, 340 Central Ave.

Free admission

Call 400-0598.

You have one last chance to view local visual artists Mary GrandPré and Tom Casmer’s first “duet” show (they’ve shown work together before but it was in a space shared with other artists), “Common Denominator: The Mechanics and Organics of Form.” Both artists and GAZE Modern Director Tim Jaeger will be present for a Q&A to answer any burning questions.

Movie in the Beer Garden: ‘The Twilight Zone’

6 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. and Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

Celebrate National Twilight Zone Day with an outdoor viewing — with local craft brews for purchase — of the original “Twilight Zone” movie. All ages are welcome for this public event that won’t break the bank. Hungry? Go to town on some comfort food from Nana Nif’s Home Cooking Food Truck.

SSAS Mary Poppins Jr.

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for the Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$15; students $12

Call 365-2494.

What’s better than a spoonful of sugar? Hearing a song about it of course (and nobody will make you take medicine with it, don’t worry). This beloved story follows children in 1910 London who have gone through several nannies — until a flying one shows up. Mary Poppins teaches these kiddos whimsical, magic-packed life lessons applicable to both children and adults in this Sarasota School of Arts + Sciences production. Runs through Sunday.

MONDAY

Poetry Night

7 p.m. at The Elixir Tea House, 1926 Hillview St.

Free admission

Call 373-1800.

You can enjoy your tea with a sprinkle of spoken word every Monday night. From 7-10 p.m., writers of all experience levels are encouraged to participate at this snap-filled event. Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or you just want to sit back, sip and listen, everyone is welcome.

Karaoke Mondays

9 p.m. at The Beach Club, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free admission

Call 349-6311.

Every Monday night is karaoke night at the iconic local haunt, and with Emcee Dallas behind the mic and The Reverend DJ Lalo offering a plethora of songs to choose from for your most Snapchat-able karaoke performance, there’s plenty of fun to be had. Every singer gets a free mixed shot after his or her first song. Service industry employees also get half off all drinks all night.

TUESDAY

Focus on Film: ‘Ask Dr. Ruth’

4:15 p.m. at Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Lane

$9; children $7 and members $6

Call 955-3456.

Cinephiles, rejoice! It’s time for a screening and discussion with local film guru and “At the Movies with Gus Mollasis” host Gus Mollasis. This documentary follows Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became America’s most famous sex therapist. The film follows Westheimer as her 90th birthday approaches and she revisits some of her most painful memories to share the highs and lows of her career at the forefront of the sexual revolution.

Open Mic Night at The Mable

9 p.m. at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 487-7373.

Every Tuesday night is open mic night at the iconic local haunt-turned new hangout, and with Pantheon hosting, it’s bound to be a fun night. Interested singers, songwriters, rappers, spoken word poets, comedians and performers of all other sorts are welcome.

McCurdys Comedy Open Mic Competition

7 p.m. at at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

Price varies

Call 925-3869.

McCurdy’s hosts this competition to find the best comics around. Dozens of comics will compete for a chance to win a cash prize and a five-minute guest spot at a show on the theater’s main stage.