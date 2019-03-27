This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, March 28

THURSDAY

Nik’s Pick: Eleanor Merritt Darlington Exhibit

The late Eleanor Merritt Darlington was a passionate staple of the Sarasota arts community up until her death Jan. 16. The artist, who was a docent at The Ringling for 25 years, was mainly known for her colorful painting, drawing, and mixed media works. But this exhibit transcends 2D and also showcases her fashion and furniture designs, quilts, ceramics and macramé. Honor Merritt Darlington’s legacy at this library exhibit through April 5.

If You Go

When: Daily through April 5

Where: North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd.

Tickets: Free admission

Info: Call 861-1360.



John Dicrosta

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

We know you could use a good laugh, and this comic’s got your back. Come hear stand-up by John DiCrosta, who’s known for dozens of character voices for big-name projects such as “The Transformers” films, Nickelodeon shows and several video games. Runs through Sunday.

‘Follies’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$27; students $14 and premium $32

Call 365-2494.

The curtain is closing on The Players Centre’s 89th Wilde Broadway season, and what better way than with a show that honors the institution of theater itself? Stephen Sondheim’s “Follies” follows a group of performers reuniting at an old theater scheduled to be demolished. Stars of past shows — along with ghosts of their former selves — perform and reminisce about the good ol’ days. Runs through April 14.

FRIDAY

Union Tanguera and Kate Weare: ‘Sin Salida’

7:30 p.m. at Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$20-$30

Call 360-7399.

Who knew tango and contemporary dance were the perfect pair? American choreographer Kate Weare collaborates with French tango ensemble Union Tanguera for this New Stages contemporary performance to creatively demonstrate the distinctions — but also strengths — between Argentine tango and contemporary dance partnering. Live music will be performed by Argentinean composer Gustavo Beytlemann. Runs through Saturday.

SATURDAY

Don't Miss: Beer, Bands & BBQ

This triple threat is all we want this weekend. Grab a brew, your favorite barbecue delicacy and enjoy music by 10 bands including Kara & Kaleidogroove, Experimental Farm Road and The Barker Project. Students from Music Compound, the event host, will also perform between sets, and skunks from the Florida Skunk Rescue will be there to hold. The event benefits Every Child, Inc. and 100% of funds raised will provide local underprivileged students with music lessons.

If You Go

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: The courtyard of The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, 821 Apricot Ave.

Tickets: Free; VIP $15

Info: Call 343-2712.

Brew Life Turns 2

could also be used for brew life

Noon at Brew Life Brewing, 5767 Beneva Road

Free admission

Call 952-3831.

The Brew Life Brewing motto says it all: “Beer is life. Life is great. Brew Life.” This self-described uber small-batch brewery is celebrating its second anniversary with a booze-filled celebration, so live its motto and toast to new can and draft releases, “special” tappings and grub by Funky Fusion Food Truck.

‘Liverpool Live:’ Beatles Tribute

2 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

From $37

Call 748-5875.

Come together and celebrate a day in the life of one of history’s most iconic bands. Hop in your yellow submarine (if those are allowed on the Manatee River, that is) and head over to Manatee Performing Arts Center to honor the legacy of The Beatles with a tribute band that utilizes authentic costumes and instruments for a performance that will take you back to the glory days.

‘Back to the Roots’

7 p.m. at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 487-7373.

Environmental consulting company Stocking Savvy is hosting its sixth Environmental Art Show, and this year it’s taking on an abstract twist. Local artist BlUu of Scorpia BlUu Healing Arts will showcase paintings and wearable works, and creator of West Wind Vibes Anthony Aleman will educate visitors on the aboriginal Australian culture’s didgeridoo instrument. Enjoy free food, live music by local acoustic duo Compass Rose and browse an array of native plants for sale.

‘The Landscape of Guitar: Animated Painting Concert Experience’

8 p.m. Glenridge Performing Arts Center, 7333 Scotland Way

$22.50; students and GPAC

family $17.50

Call 552-5325.

Music brings art to life in this unique concert experience. Animated paintings show guitar-shaped birds flying across a vivid guitar-themed world (the guitar symbolizing the vibrational nature of the world) on an HD screen while guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli perform everything from Spanish guitar pieces like “Malaguena” to the vocal harmonies of “Sounds of Silence.”

SUNDAY

SAF House Tour + Talk: Bennett Residence with Joe King

1 p.m. at Bennett Residence, 3901 Riverview Blvd., Bradenton

$40; members $30

Call 364-2199.

The legacy of iconic architecture duo Ralph Twitchell and Paul Rudolph extends far beyond Sarasota, but this example of the duo’s style is found just over the county line in Bradenton. Sarasota Architectural Foundation hosts this tour and discussion of the Bennett Residence with Joe King, a third generation Florida native and architect who co-authored the book “Paul Rudolph: The Florida Houses.”

‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’

2 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$29 to $90

Call 351-8000.

This Asolo Repertory Theatre play is for anyone who’s ever underestimated the extraordinary strength of women. At the end of Norwegian Playwright Henrik Ibsen’s groundbreaking work “A Doll’s House,” lead Nora Helmer walked out on her marriage and family life. This story explores what happens next.

Savory Swing Band Concert

3 p.m. at St. Andrews Church of Christ, 6908 S. Beneva Road

$10

Call 284-8465.

Savory Swing Big Band knows how to make your foot tap. This 18-piece big band performs throughout Sarasota in support of All Faith’s Food Bank, and at this concert, you’ll hear Frank Sinatra favorites such as “Tender Trap” and “You Make Me Feel so Young” alongside vocalist John Rinell.

‘Music of the Americas’

4 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $30

Call 953-3434.

Get a taste of Latin America in this third concert of the Discoveries series. Guest conductor Guillermo Figueroa leads the Sarasota Orchestra in pieces such as Puerto Rican composer Ernesto Cordero’s “Ínsula Tropical” and Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, which he composed while living in Rio de Janeiro. After the concert, meet with guest artists and musicians in the opera house courtyard.

Beneva Fruitville’s Drag Queen Bingo Bonanza

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$20

Call 925-3869.

LDG Productions presents Sarasota’s beloved queen, Beneva Fruitville, in the naughtiest game of bingo in town. Enjoy performances by special quests and plenty of surprises — you’re in for a wild night.

TUESDAY

Fine Arts Society of Sarasota Free Art Tours

10 a.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 330-0680.

Ever wonder where the artwork on the walls of Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall comes from? The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, owns this 51-piece collection, and the first Tuesday of every month volunteer docents take interested art-lovers throughout the building to experience these works up close and personal.

WEDNESDAY

Linda Fairstein Book Talk and Signing

5 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 365-7900.

Mystery writer Linda Fairstein wasn’t always a New York Times bestselling author. In fact, she was chief of the Sex Crimes Unit of the district attorney’s office in Manhattan for more than 20 years, and she’s now considered the country’s top legal expert on sexual assault and domestic violence. Come pick her brain after this talk about her new novel, “Blood Oath,” which follows the story of Manhattan’s secretive Rockefeller University.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$30-$85

Call 225-6500.

JoAnn Falleta conducts this Sarasota Concert Association performance featuring Italian pianist Fabio Bidini. Enjoy Berlioz’s Roman Carnival Overture, Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 and several Prokofiev selections from “Romeo & Juliet.”

‘Wednesday’s Child’

8 p.m. at Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $25

Call 366-9000.

This world premiere play starts off with an issue familiar to many American couples: fertility. So Susan and Martin Merrit hire Becca Connor to serve as a surrogate. It’s the perfect solution — until Becca is found dead. An explosive investigation ensues as detectives Valez and Dixon begin uncover secrets that change everything. Runs through May 24.