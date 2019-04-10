This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, April 11

THURSDAY

Trolley Tour: Sarasota’s Historic Neighborhoods

10 a.m. at Center for Architecture Sarasota, 265 S. Orange Ave.

$45; members $35

Call 350-5430.

Hop on this tour and start seeing your city from a completely different perspective. Travel through several of Sarasota’s Historic Neighborhoods with Executive Director of Historic Spanish Point John McCarthy to learn about the architectural history of the South Gate Community Center, McClellan Park School, Wallenda Home and more.

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media & Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$20; day of $25

Call 800-838-3006.

It’s not every day you can experience a Grammy-nominated string duo that crosses into the genres of bluegrass, country, blues, western swing and more. Ever since dobro player Rob Ickes and acoustic/electric guitarist Trey Hensley started playing together, audiences around the world have been enchanted by their intoxicating mix of the familiar and the new. Get a taste of traditional American music with a twist at this concert.

Dale Jones

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Dale Jones is nothing if not memorable. This lively, one-of-a-kind comic — a veteran of McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre — trained at Second City and since been on several TV shows, including season six of “Last Comic Standing.” Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY

Meet The Musicians

5:30 p.m. at Dolphin Aviation, 8191 N. Tamiami Trail No. 100

$30

Call 366-8450, Ext. 7.

La Musica International Chamber Music Festival offers guests the rare opportunity to see music-making up close and personal, and at this event, patrons get to mix and mingle with the same musicians they see onstage and during rehearsals. Sip, snack and sit back to enjoy a mini concert at this social event.

‘Essence of Florida’s Landscape’

6 p.m. at 530 Burns Gallery, 530 Burns Lane

Free admission

Call 951-0620.

Let’s be honest: Sarasota is full of artists trying to capture the beautiful landscape around them. But at these two concurrent solo exhibitions, viewers will see work by two artists who aren’t just fixated on shells and white sand beaches. Sarasota-based artist Linda Richichi takes familiar seascapes and cityscapes and finds something unique about each one, whether it’s an unusual cloud formation over the Gulf of Mexico or a bird’s eye view of the colorful sea of umbrellas lining the shore. Gary Borse also offers a unique perspective on Florida’s rich landscape, opting to focus less on beaches and more on the beautiful reflective nature of Florida’s swamp waters and neighboring trees.

Don't Miss: ‘girlwoman’

Moving Ethos Dance is starting a conversation about what it means to be a woman. This culmination of the dance company’s six-month inaugural Spotlight Florida creative/performance residency at The Ringling uses intimate dance theater to dive into both the glamorous and the messy aspects of modern womanhood. Three female dancers will use movement to share a relatable story of strength, weakness, truth and vulnerability.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

When: Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $20-$30

Info: Call 360-7399.

‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice.

$15-$25

Call 488-1115.

There’s a reason why this was the winner of the 1955 Pulitzer Prize for drama. Follow this story of a relatable (even though their wallets are thicker than many of ours will ever be) dysfunctional family headed by a wealthy Southern patriarch that seems to have some anger management issues. As he faces his impending death, his children battle it out in desperate attempts to secure the family inheritance. Runs through April 28.

‘Hollywood Hits’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $35

Call 953-3434.

Close your eyes, open your ears and step into the silver screen at the third Sarasota Orchestra pops concert of the season. Guest conductor Andrew Lane leads the orchestra in this celebration of cinema’s musical masterpieces from blockbusters such as “Dr. Zhivago,” “Lawrence of Arabia,” “James Bond,” “Gone with the Wind” and more. Runs through Saturday.

SATURDAY

Festival of Women’s Voices

9 a.m. at The Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road

Free

Call 400-2152.

Celebrate 10 years of local women killing the singing game at this Belle Canto Women’s Vocal Ensemble festival. Whether you’re a Sarasota-area student or adult who loves to sing, join in the fun and develop your voice by singing under the direction of renowned choral composer, conductor and clinician Joan Syzmko as well as performer and choral conductor Dr. Susan Lyle and local directors Nicole Smith and Genevieve Beauchamp.

Bikinis, Bulldogs & Bloody Marys

11 a.m. at The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime, 821 Apricot Ave.

$20; VIP $35

Call 343-2712.

Get your Saturday started the right way — aka with a bloody mary and some style inspiration. Grab a drink and enjoy a fashion show featuring swimwear from JP Holahan and special doggy diva model, Sweetie Pie, making her runway debut. After the show, head inside to shop handmade goods by local artisans. Proceeds from this event benefit Every Child Inc.

‘Buyer & Cellar’

2 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $25

Call 366-9000.

This isn’t your average struggling actor tale. Los Angeles-based performer Alex More takes a job working in the basement of a beloved superstar, and when the starlette herself comes downstairs to give him some special attention one day, he wonders if he’ll ever see her above ground. Runs through Sunday.

‘King James Live!’

2 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice

$10-$20

Info: kingjameslive.eventbrite.com

Good luck trying to find anyone more excited about the King James Bible than Ashley Strand. The New College of Florida graduate, former local improv teacher and SaraSolo Festival performer is bringing the KJB to life in this one-man show. Drama, conflict, humor and vivid imagery combine in this production, which tells the Gospel of Mark’s stories about familiar characters such as John the Baptist, Pilate, Joseph, Mary, the Syro-Phoenician Woman and Judas.

‘Sweat’

2 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $28.80

Call 351-8000.

Asolo Repertory Theatre touches on the forever timely topics of race, class and human relationships in this Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Lynn Nottage’s gripping work is set in the heart of working-class America — the steel town of Reading, Pa., in 2000. The story follows Tracey and Cynthia, best friends with steady factory jobs and a tight bond to keep life happy. But when layoffs and protests threaten to tear them apart, their once seemingly simple lives turn into a fight for survival.

‘Fauré Requiem’

4 p.m. at St. Boniface Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road

$25

Call 921-4845.

Key Chorale soars to new heights with Gabriel Fauré’s setting of the Requiem. Audiences will go on a journey from this life to the next while taking in this quiet and reflective piece that will soothe even the most overstimulated minds. Sarasota’s symphonic chorus present an intimate version of this masterpiece with harp (Giuseppina Ciarla), violin (Natalia Maiden) and organ, along with Britten’s “Festival Te Deum” and a few other beloved spiritual pieces to round out the program.

SUNDAY

Author Lynne Bernfield Book Talk and Signing

2 p.m. at Bookstore1Sarasota, 12 S. Palm Ave.

Free, reservations suggested

Call 365-7900.

Lynne Bernfield has quite a resume. She’s a psychotherapist who founded the Writers and Artists Institute, a Los Angeles center that specialized in treating the psychological problems suffered by artists. For more than a decade in Sarasota, she’s hosted “The Lynne Show” podcast to interview artists and other people in the arts industry. Come hear Bernfield talk about her latest book, “When You Can You Will – Why You Can’t Always Do What You Want To Do and What To Do About It.”

Nik’s Pick: ‘Black Or White Makes My Music Right!’

Come celebrate a melting pot of music culture at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. This concert by the Soul Sensations band and several WBTT vocalists celebrates the cross-fertilization of black and white music with performances of everything from Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry to the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Runs through Monday.

If You Go

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Where: Westcoast Black Theatre, 1012 N. Orange Ave.

Tickets: $85; patrons $150

Info: Call 366-1505.

Black Diamond Burlesque’s Secret Garden

8 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$35

Call 925-3869.

These diamonds want to add some sparkle to your weekend — vaudeville style. Enjoy a glamorous striptease performance by this big name in local burlesque that will transport you to an exotic secret garden of delights in this cabaret-style show.

MONDAY

Classical Guitar Community and Youth Showcase Concert

7:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.

Free

Call 260-3306.

Support young artists at this annual GuitarSarasota performance (that won’t break the bank). This showcase features guitar ensembles from Sarasota-area high schools, The Suzuki Institute and GuitarSarasota’s own Performer Ensemble.

Principal Film Series: ‘Ricki Bertoni, Principal of The Sarasota Ballet’

6 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$15

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet is ending its 2018-2019 film series with a look back in time. Join Principal Ricki Bertoni as he shows clips from several of his favorite performances with the company and explains the hard work and dedication required to be a ballet dancer.

TUESDAY

The Second City: ‘It’s Not You. It’s Me.’

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$17-$52

Call 953-3368.

Kick back (just don’t put your feet up, you’ll be in a theater for goodness’ sake), relax and let this hilarious comedy troupe tickle your funny bone. This show centers around love and its various side effects — more specifically heartbreak, missed connections and the mire of human relationships.

WEDNESDAY

‘In a Word’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$5-$31

Call 321-1397.

What would you do if your child (or someone else you love unconditionally) disappeared? It’s been two years since the impenetrable disappearance of Fiona’s son, and she refuses to stop looking for him. Grief and comedy come together as this mother mentally retraces her steps back to that calamitous day to expose a vital, previously missed piece of the puzzle. Co-Artistic Director Summer Wallace will act in the lead role of this multi award-winning work. Runs through April 21.