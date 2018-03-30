This Week: Thursday, April 5

Thursday, April 5

George Smart: The Accidental Archivist

5:30 p.m. at Center for Architecture Sarasota, 265 S. Orange Ave.

$25 members; $30 nonmembers

Call 350-5430.

Founder and executive director of North Carolina Modernist Houses and USModernist, George Smart is also known as the “accidental archivist.” He’ll tell architecture buffs how he got this title and how he built the largest digital archives for residential modernist design in the nation.

Tom Simmons

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18 to $21

Call 925-3869.

Tom Simmons has more than two decades of comedy experience. From headlining comedy clubs and national tours to winning comedy festival awards, he’s kept audiences laughing. Enjoy a night of comedy from the comic you may know from Comedy Central, Showtime and BET. Runs through April 8.

‘2.5 Minute Ride’

7:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Studio

Theater, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

$25

Call 748-5875.

This play combines drama, comedy and a hero’s journey into an eccentric melting pot of a performance. Rich in anecdotal detail, audiences will hear the stories of the author’s cosmetic-hording grandmother, wife-seeking brother and thrill-seeker father who escaped Nazi Germany. It’s one family’s story of making sense of both tragedy and everyday life. Runs through April 22.

Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; members and students with ID free

Call 358-3180.

The April edition of this monthly art event that combines live music and experiential art features music performances by the HoNGs, Lady Dug and Aūto Kania, along with spoken word by Cedric Hameed and Sierra Sellers and an art exhibit, “Unraveled,” by Briana Nieves, Sarah Grace Bradicich and Ava Zelkowitz.

Friday, April 6

Glades to Gallery: Collaboration Launch Party

6 p.m. at 530 Burns Gallery, 530 Burns Lane

Free

Call 951-0620 or go to FloridaPythonCollection.com.

Nikki Sedacca for Dusty “Wildman” Crum is a new line of luxury python snakeskin accessories made in Florida and designed by gallery owner and jewelry artist Nikki Sedacca. The launch party will celebrate this new collection with wall hangings of snakeskins captured by Crum as well as samples of snakeskin jewelry and other accessories by Sedacca.

Masterworks 7: The Red Violin

8 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton

From $33

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra will take audiences on a wild ride with this dynamic concert. Enjoy John Adams’ “Short Ride,” John Corigliano’s Violin Concerto, based on his score for the film “The Red Violin,” and Rachmaninoff’s final work, Symphonic Dances. Finnish violinist Elina Vähälä is the guest soloist for this exciting night of music.

‘Women Laughing Alone with Salad’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre,

1487 Second St.

$5 to $29

Call 321-1397.

Feminists rejoice, because award-winning playwright Sheila Callaghan’s rule-shattering play that tears apart our image-obsessed culture is coming. This raw, cheeky comedy about the unreasonable expectations demanded of modern women and their bodies is fearless — or as the Urbanite description puts it, it’s a “gender-bending feminist fantasia with balls.” Runs through May 13.

Saturday, April 7

Lido Beach Spring Fine Art Festival

Paragon Festivals and Humane Society of Sarasota County

10 a.m. at Lido Beach, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive

Free

Call 487-8061.

Add some creativity to your weekend by viewing some original artwork. Whether you’re gift shopping or treating yourself, there’s something in every price point at this festival of handmade pieces by painters, sculptors, jewelry designers and more from across Florida and around the nation. Runs through April 8.

Non-Anniversary Mini Food Truck Rally, 3x Beer & Glass Release

Noon at Calusa Brewing, 5701 Derek Ave.

Free admission

Call 922-8150.

Calusa Brewing postponed its second anniversary party until later in the year, but that doesn’t mean the party’s over before it even began. Head to the brewery Saturday for a triple beer release, limited Teku glass release and a mini food truck rally. The brew release features Double Barrel Imperial Dissonance (an imperial brown ale with maple, coffee and cinnamon), Cry, Cry, Cry (a triple IPA) and Little Whip (an IPA). Beers and glassware will release at noon and food trucks will be serving from noon to 7 p.m.

Meng Su, Classical Guitarist Concert

7:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road

$35 nonmembers; $30 members; $5 students day of at the door (cash only)

Call 260-3306.

GuitarSarasota welcomes guest artist Meng Su all the way from China. Before graduating from high school, Su had already won many competitions, including the fifth Vienna Youth Guitar Competition and 48th Tokyo International Guitar Competition. Today, she performs regularly in chamber music settings around the world.

Don't Miss: Victoria Ginty Record Release Concert

Soulful blues vocalist Victoria Ginty is releasing her new album “Unfinished Business,” and she wants you to help her celebrate. This record release concert will showcase her new 11 tracks (eight of which are originals), which fuse R&B, soul, and Americana — leaving something to enjoy for even the most picky music listener.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St.

Tickets: $5

Info: Call 388-7539.

Sunday, April 8

Savory Swing Big Band Concert

3 p.m. at St. Andrew United Church of Christ, 6908 Beneva Road

$10

Call 346-2248.

Savory Swing Big Band is an 18-piece big band that performs in support of All Faith’s Food Bank. For this concert, the dynamic group led by local music legend Dick Hamilton will feature renowned vocalist John Rinell performing several hits made famous by Frank Sinatra.

Bay Area Cantorial Association Concert

3 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road

$18 donation suggested

Call 371-2788

The Bay Area Cantorial Association is a group of Tampa Bay-area cantors looking to connect, support cantorial education and help preserve Jewish music. Since beginning concerts in 2002, BACA has raised and donated nearly $60,000 toward reform and conservative cantorial scholarships, notable publications of sacred Jewish music and professional societies for reform and conservative cantors.

Monday, April 9

Nik’s Pick: Faces of Change

Asolo Repertory Theatre presents its sixth annual documentary theater project, which collects stories, personal experiences, and interviews from Sarasotans of all backgrounds. These first-person accounts are then strung together to create an original script. This season’s project is inspired by the Asolo Rep production of “Roe.” The abortion debate continues to be an emotional topic in the U.S., more than 40 years after Roe v. Wade was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, and this work aims to set aside the notion of “right” and “wrong” to uncover the actual people behind the statistics. The project culminates in free public readings of the work, followed by post-show discussions.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets: Free, but reservations required

Info: Call 351-8000.

Tuesday, April 10

‘The Grapes of Wrath’

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$25; college $17; youth $15

Call 488-1115.

This winner of the 1990 Tony Award for Best Play by Frank Galati follows the Joad family’s journey as they pack up their lives, jump in a battered truck and head to California in hopes of finding work and a better way of life during the Great Depression. Runs through April 29.

Wednesday, April 11

Warhol Nights: Sarasota Ballet

6 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave.

$60 to $75

Call 366-5731.

Experience Selby’s Andy Warhol floral playground by moonlight at this unique performance. Guests will watch both Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company and students from the Margaret Barbieri Conservatory in an evening of traditional ballet and a world premiere by Elizabeth Weil Bergmann set to songs written as a tribute to Andy Warhol by leaders of the band The Velvet Underground