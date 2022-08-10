Sarasota artist enters illustration exhibition in Italy

Artist Jorge Blanco had two works submitted to the exhibition running in Italy from Aug. 6-28.
You've likely seen the works of artist Jorge Blanco while out and about on the town — his Bravo! statue adorns the roundabout at Orange Avenue and Ringling Boulevard.
Blanco has been in Sarasota for some time — primarily working as a sculptor but occasionally an illustrator — but a new audience is about to enjoy his work as well. Two of his illustrated pieces will be on display at the International Exhibition of Humor held in Bordighera, Italy, through Aug. 28.
The theme for this year's exhibition is “The World of the Automobile: Today and in the Future," and as such Blanco illustrated a piece depicting a man about to sprint across a busy street.
