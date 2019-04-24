This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, April 25

THURSDAY

Comedy Open Mic Night

6:30 p.m. at JDub’s Brewing Co. & Tap Room, 1215 Mango Ave.

Free admission

Call 955-2739.

Think you have what it takes to make a room of brew enthusiasts laugh? More power to you — that confidence will earn you half-off beers for the evening. Whether you’re an aspiring comic or just need a good chuckle, check out this new open mic series. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Now taking place every fourth Thursday of the month.

Kellen Erskine

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$18

Call 925-3869.

Start your weekend the right way — laughing. Comic Kellen Erskine made his late night TV debut on TBS’s “Conan” in 2018, was featured on season 7 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and was chosen for the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. Enjoy a wholesome evening of fun with this clean comic. Runs through Sunday.

‘Barnum’

7:30 p.m. at Stone Hall, Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton

From $30

Call 748-5875.

This production is about a man who believed in the power of being different. Phineas Taylor Barnum created a show highlighting societal outcasts. From the oldest living woman to the smallest man, he saw potential — for worse or better — in making a spectacle of these differences. This is his story, from idea conception to his partnership with James A. Bailey. Runs through May 12.

FRIDAY

Nik’s Pick: Bollywood Dance Party

Take a trip east with The Ringling for the museum’s first “A Journey Through India” festival. The three-day event kicks off with a Bollywood dance party in the Museum of Art courtyard, where DJ Pram will fill the air with music and the excitement of his high-energy performance. Guests can learn traditional Indian dance moves while scenes from classic Bollywood films are projected around them. Snack on local Indian food, sip traditional Indian beverages and enjoy a special dance performance by Bollywood choreographer Rajat “Rocky” Batta.

If You Go

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Tickets: $15; members $13.50

Info: Call 358-3180.

FST Improv: ‘Life’s a Beach’

7:30 p.m. at Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1265 First St.

From $12

Call 366-9000.

Oh, Sarasota. You’re so beautiful, but so easy to make fun of. From early bird dinners to natives who can’t stand 50-degree weather, this revue-style show will feature sketches, musicals, and improv games to make light of some of Sarasota’s quirkiest characteristics. Runs through June 28.

‘Giselle’

7:30 p.m. at Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

From $35

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet’s first full-length ballet program of the season has a modern undertone. “Giselle” is a classic story of love, innocence, betrayal and forgiveness — but it’s also about women working together to stand up for themselves and what they care about. Come see the company’s first performance of this work (in its entirety) since 2009. Runs through Saturday.

‘American Roots’

7:30 p.m. at The Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$25-$42, students 50% off

Call 207-8822.

The Venice Symphony is celebrating the best of the best American composers with its final concert of the season. Hear works by artists such as Duke Ellington, Aaron Copland and John Williams under the direction of concertmaster Marcus Ratzenboeck. Runs through Saturday.

‘Race’

7:30 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice

$15-$27

Call 488-1115.

It’s time to talk about America’s most controversial — and timely — topic. Multiple award-winning playwright and director David Mamet takes on the subject of race in a provocative new story about two lawyers, one black and one white, discussing whether to defend a wealthy white man charged with a crime against a black woman. Runs through May 12.

‘The Cake’

8 p.m. at FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

From $32.50

Call 351-8000.

This heartwarming play by Bekah Brunstetter, the Emmy Award-winning writer/producer of the hit TV series “This is Us,” tells the story of Jen, a bride-to-be whose biggest wish is for her late mother’s friend Della, a talented but struggling baker, to make her wedding cake. The only problem is Della’s not too keen on the idea of baking a cake for a same-sex couple. This heartfelt play tackles the challenging topics of faith, family and, of course, love. Runs through Sunday.

SATURDAY

2nd Annual Lakewood Ranch Spring Fine Art Festival

10 a.m. at 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch

Free

Call 487-8061.

This second annual art festival is for everyone. Whether you’re a seasoned art collector or a simple supporter of the arts, peruse these works by local, regional and national artisans as they transform the Lakewood Main Street into an outdoor art gallery. The diverse array of artistic offerings includes painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, wearable art and more. Runs through Sunday.

Siesta Fiesta 41st Annual Artistic Affair

10 a.m. in Siesta Key Village, 5124 Ocean Blvd.

Free

Call 561-746-6615.

More than four decades later, this art extravaganza is still taking over Ocean Boulevard for one action-packed weekend every year. This free, outdoor event features sculptures, paintings, jewelry, ceramics and other handmade products from some of the best artisans in the nation. All work on display is selected by an independent panel of expert judges. Meet the creators behind these unique pieces and discover their artistic process. Runs through Sunday.

Suncoast Music Scholarship Awards Luncheon

11 a.m. at Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave.

Ticket price varies, call for specifics

Call 925-3602.

Sarasota Music Club and Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota yet again team up for this annual celebration of the Suncoast Music Scholarship winners. Enjoy a formal meal while listening to the 12th grade scholarship recipients perform.

NCF Zine Fest 2019

2 p.m. at New College of Florida, 5800 Bay Shore Road

Free admission

Call 487-5000.

NCF Zine Collective is bringing together dozens of South Florida’s most creative minds for a celebration of published work. Enjoy 30-plus tables of zines, art, crafts and vegan food along with live music by Mustard Service, Moongazer and Finfangfoom.

Sailor Circus Presents: ‘Celebrate 70!’

2 and 7 p.m. at Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St.

$15-$28.

Call 355-9805.

Sailor Circus is celebrating seven decades of youth circus artistry this season, so join in the festivities and learn about the history of the program through demonstrations of how far it has come. These performances are the first in the newly renovated arena.

Environmental Art Show - Origami Air

7 p.m. at The Mable, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free admission

Call 468-4049.

Celebrate recyclable artwork at this eco-friendly show. Stocking Savvy’s seventh monthly Environmental Art Show will boast everything from paper clothing to a full-size coral reef made of paper. Want to get in on the action? Employees from Origami Air will be on hand to teach you the ins and outs of the artform. Guests can also enjoy free food, live music with KOJU the Dragonslayer and a wide selection of native plants for sale.

Whoopi Goldberg

8 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

From $67

Call 953-3368.

There are few people in the world who can say they’ve won a Grammy, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, a Daytime Emmy and a Tony award — Whoopi Goldberg is one of them. Come hear from this multi- talented performer who’s also a respected humanitarian passionate about helping children, the homeless, the uneducated, those battling addiction and those living with AIDS.

Don’t Miss: Wet Ink

New Music New College is all about adventurous art, and that’s exactly what this group strives to produce. Wet Ink Ensemble brings together composers, improvisers and interpreters committed to making unique music, and at this concert they’ll perform “Voices from the Killing Jar,” a theatrical work by Kate Soper that depicts a series of female protagonists caught up in fate, fantasy and “unlucky circumstances.” The group will also perform a new untitled work by pianist Eric Wubbels.

If You Go

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Club Sudakoff, New College of Florida, 5845 General Dougher Place

Tickets: From $15

Info: Call 487-4888.

SUNDAY

‘Summer Break Time’

3 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.

$5

Call 907-4123.

In need of something relaxing to do on a Sunday afternoon (no, naps don’t count)? Check out this performance by Suncoast Concert Band, a local performance group featuring retired professional musicians and band directors alongside engineers, teachers and performers from various other professions and all walks of life united by their love of concert music.

Sarasota Youth Opera

4 p.m. at St. Boniface Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road

Free

Call 349-5616.

They say children are the future, and these children are the future of what some fear is an artform losing its (often older) audiences over time. Come hear this concert by Sarasota Youth Opera, the only program in the United States committed to presenting annual full-scale opera productions for young vocalists, accepting anyone who wishes to participate regardless of skill level.

MONDAY

Homeschool Poetry Slam

10 a.m. at Selby Public Library, 1331 First St.

Free admission

Call 861-1100.

Snap your way into this celebration of National Poetry Month. Whether you’re a poet (and you didn’t even know it) or you just want to sit back and listen, everyone is welcome.