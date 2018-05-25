Weather prompts city to cancel Memorial Day Parade

Sarasota's downtown parade is cancelled for the first time in 30 years. Events at Sarasota National Cemetery and Lakewood Ranch are still planned.
Sarasota's downtown memorial day parade has been cancelled, the city announced today.
Inclement weather forecast in association with subtropical storm Alberto prompted city officials to make the call, according to a release. It's the first time in 30 years the parade has been cancelled.
Other area Memorial Day events still scheduled for this weekend:
Saturday
Memorial Day observances will take place at 10 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72. A program honoring America’s fallen soldiers and their families is planned. For information, call 922-7200.
Sunday
The Tribute to Heroes Parade runs from 6-8 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. The parade will include a float competition, a decorated bicycle contest and activities before the parade that the whole family can enjoy. A pre-parade block party begins at 6 p.m. and the parade begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own chairs. Dogs must be on a leash. For information, visit lwrcac.com/events.